Forgotten Gems: 5 Underrated Family Films from the 1980s That Deserve a Second Look

Exploring five overlooked but exceptional family movies from the 1980s that have unjustly faded from popular memory despite their quality and charm.

The 1980s marked a golden era for family cinema, producing iconic films like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Time Bandits that continue to resonate. Even lesser-known or critically panned entries from the decade, such as Mac and Me and The Wizard, have gained cult followings for their unintentional charm.

Yet many deserving family films from the decade remain overlooked, overshadowed by bigger releases despite having all the elements of classic status.

'*batteries not included' (1987) emerged in the wave of E.T. -inspired stories but stood out through genuine warmth and originality. The film centers on Manhattan apartment residents threatened by a greedy developer, only to be aided by tiny mechanical aliens called Fix-Its. Rather than merely copying E.T.

, it crafts a thematically rich narrative about community and kindness, delivering a heartfelt message that appeals to both children and adults. Vice Versa (1988) exemplifies the body swap comedy subgenre with exceptional performances from Judge Reinhold and a young Fred Savage. Reinhold embodies a child's innocence in an adult body, while Savage masterfully portrays a stern adult trapped in a child's form.

Despite its sharp execution and humor, the film is often eclipsed by later body swap hits like Freaky Friday and Big, despite arguably offering more nuanced character development. Treasure Island (1989) is a wildly absurd Russian animated adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel. Its exaggerated animation style, nonstop slapstick, and irreverent humor set it apart from more conventional versions.

While the core plot follows Jim Hawkins and Long John Silver's treasure hunt, the film's quirky side characters and surreal comedic timing have earned it a cult online presence. Nevertheless, the full feature remains relatively obscure, overshadowed by Disney's Treasure Planet and the Muppets' take. The Adventures of Milo and Otis (1986) is a Japanese family adventure told through the journey of a cat named Milo and a pug named Otis.

Separated early on, the animals face natural dangers and comedic mishaps as they strive to reunite. Using real animals in staged but convincing scenarios, the film creates an emotional connection that rivals Hollywood's animal-centric tales like Homeward Bound. Despite a solid U.S. release, it has faded from mainstream memory. My Bodyguard (1980) is a poignant high school coming-of-age story that blends bullying, friendship, and moral growth.

Unlike many raunchy '80s teen comedies, it handles its themes with sensitivity and realism, anchored by strong performances from a young cast. The film's nuanced take on protecting versus harming others gives it depth rarely seen in family-oriented school stories, yet it is seldom mentioned among the decade's great teen films. These five movies represent a trove of overlooked '80s family entertainment, each offering unique storytelling, emotional resonance, and creative vision that deserves rediscovery





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1980S Family Films Underrated Movies *Batteries Not Included Vice Versa Treasure Island Animated The Adventures Of Milo And Otis My Bodyguard Classic Family Cinema Overlooked 80S Movies

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