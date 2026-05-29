Forgotten Fantasy Films to Binge-Watch Now

Hollywood has been releasing fantasy films for decades, but some of them have been forgotten over time. However, with the resurgence of fantasy movies, it's a great time to revisit these hidden gems.

Fantasy movies are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, with the success of House of the Dragon and Wicked contributing to the trend. In the past, Hollywood released fantasy films that didn't always perform well at the box office, but time has been kinder to them.

Here are some forgotten fantasy films worth watching, including Stardust, Dragonheart, The Fall, and The Pagemaster. Stardust, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel, follows a young man who crosses a magical wall to retrieve a fallen star and finds himself in a world of fantasy and adventure. The film features a talented cast, including Charlie Cox, Claire Danes, and Michelle Pfeiffer, and has a charm and weirdness that reminds viewers of The Princess Bride.

Dragonheart is a movie about a knight and a dragon who become friends and go on a quest to defeat a tyrannical king. The film features impressive CGI work and a memorable voice performance from Sean Connery. The Fall is a visually stunning movie about a stuntman who tells a fantastical story to a young girl in a hospital. The film features beautiful landscapes, surreal costumes, and a great performance from Lee Pace and Catinca Untaru.

The Pagemaster is a live-action and animation hybrid about a boy who gets turned into a cartoon character and must navigate through different literary genres to get back home. The film features a talented cast, including Macaulay Culkin, Christopher Lloyd, and Patrick Stewart, and is a thrilling and memorable experience





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Fantasy Movies Forgotten Films Stardust Dragonheart The Fall The Pagemaster

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