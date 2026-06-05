Forgotten Classics From Legendary Studio Get Major Revival in June 2026

A major streaming platform is bringing several classic anime series for fans from a legendary studio. Read on to find out more about it.

industry growing in massive popularity worldwide, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it has long become one of the mainstream forms of media. Crunchyroll is by far the largest streaming hub for anime fans across various regions, adding dozens of new series every quarter as part of the new season lineup.

On the other hand, platforms such as Netflix and HIDIVE often add several unique anime films and series for viewers to enjoy. Most of those anime series have already been released a few years or even decades ago, and some are even classics that have lost their hype over time. Unfortunately, although these classic anime series showcase the diversity and artistic range in anime, they often get overlooked due to poor marketing and low viewership.

Some were even considered classics during the time of their broadcast, but didn’t stand the test of time. Each month, releases a new slate for anime, revealing a list of series that will be added and removed from its library. The June 2026 schedule has just been released, and it includes several classics from Tatsunoko Production, an animation studio established in 1962. Over the decades, Tatsunoko Production has released more than 200 anime, including films and series.

The animation studio is known for several acclaimed shows, such as. The studio thrived during the 1970s and 1980s, when there wasn’t an endless stream of anime series being released for global fans. Most of the series included Shonen, sci-fi, and stories for kids.

However, despite being fairly popular during their era, these anime didn’t stand the test of time and were eventually forgotten by the audience. According to the June 2026 lineup of HIDIVE, these six anime from the studio will be streaming on the platform this month. The platform will be adding a total of 11 anime this month, two of which are already streaming the subbed versions, and the latest update is for the English dub.

This means that among nine new anime, two-thirds of the new additions are from the same studio, which were released from the 1960s to the 1980s. Among this list,The new streaming lineup aims to bring back the underrated shows from several decades ago for fans in the West.

Additionally, the Time Bokan series is one of the most beloved franchises of all time, which is also only well-known in Japan. Back in May, the platform began streamingWhat do you think? Leave a comment below





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