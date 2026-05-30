Forgotten Animated Gems Worth Rediscovering

Several animated shows have been overlooked by audiences despite their exceptional quality. These shows include Skyland, Cybersix, The Tick, Slugterra, and Megas XLR. Each of these shows offers unique storytelling, animation, and themes that are worth exploring. From sci-fi adventures to superhero parodies, these forgotten gems are waiting to be rediscovered by fans of animation.

Animation is a limitless medium, one that has provided audiences with several of the greatest TV shows ever made. Its visual potential is practically infinite, and as such, many creatives throughout history have let their imaginations take flight through some truly exceptional animated shows .

But while those shows do sometimes get the recognition they deserve, a few notorious others have spent the years being remembered by not nearly as many people as they deserve. Of course, saying that nobody remembers these shows is a bit of an exaggeration for dramatic effect, but the fact of the matter is that these near-perfect animated gems don't typically get as much love as they should.

They truly are among the best that the medium has ever had to offer, and they deserve followings a hundred times larger. A few of these forgotten animated shows include Skyland, Cybersix, The Tick, Slugterra, and Megas XLR. Skyland, a French-Canadian-Luxembourgish co-production, is set after Earth's shattering. This new world is inhabited by an evolved race of humans with superpowers, two of whom join rebels fighting the dictatorial Sphere after their mother is captured.

The result of this premise is one of those forgotten animated shows that are still worth rediscovering. The show's animation, which relies on CGI and motion capture, has aged remarkably well considering its age and how much the technology has evolved since then. There's some incredible world-building and some really interesting characters here, and though the dialogue and pacing aren't always the best, everything else works perfectly.

Cybersix, a Japanese-Canadian-Argentinian co-production, is based on an Argentine comic strip series by Carlos Trillo and Carlos Meglia. It's about the titular character, an android battling her evil creator's forces as a superhero. It's one of those obscure animated shows that became cult classics, both in Latin America and the rest of the world. It's a neo-noir hidden gem unlike any other, a genre-bending delight with surprisingly mature and progressive themes for a cartoon of its time.

Stunningly animated and sharply complex, it's a must-see for fans of the medium. The Tick is a classic '90s cartoon that, almost 30 years later, is still perfect for kids. But what really makes The Tick stand out is that adults who love superheroes are bound to have a blast with it, too, regardless of whether they hold any kind of nostalgia for the character.

Balancing smart and satirical humor with a genuine love for the superhero genre, it's a clever and self-aware parody that has aged like fine wine. Slugterra is a sci-fi adventure that was clearly inspired by Pokémon, but stands out as entirely its own thing. Blending high-speed action, unexpectedly profound world-building, an endearing team played by an exceptional voice cast, and a tone that isn't scared to get dark and mature, Slugterra is still worth discovering today.

Megas XLR is an alien invasion story where two teenage slackers find a mecha from the future, and decide to make modifications-much to the dismay of the robot's creator. Proof that it's not just anime that can pull off the mecha genre perfectly, Megas XLR is one of those classic 2000s cartoons that are ready for a reboot. But even if that reboot never comes, this will still be one of the best genre cartoons of the 2000s.

The show never had particularly high ratings, which is why it was canceled after two seasons, but fans' pleas to at least revive the series have never stopped. It's simultaneously a parody of the mecha genre (a kind of anti-Evangelion, if you will) and functions perfectly as a mecha story itself, packed with intense action and fun pop culture references





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Skyland Cybersix The Tick Slugterra Megas XLR Animated Shows Forgotten Gems

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