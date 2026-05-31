Forgotten '90s Movies on Prime Video

Prime Video has a collection of forgotten '90s movies that are an interesting palate cleanser for your normal viewing routine. From Oscar-winning kids' films to off-the-wall military-themed comedies, these movies offer a fascinating insight into the subtle and not-so-subtle changes cinema has undergone as time has moved forward.

The 1990s left its mark on pop and counterculture in many ways, with iconic movies that are still widely popular today. Prime Video has a collection of forgotten ' 90s movies that are an interesting palate cleanser for your normal viewing routine.

Watching older films offers a fascinating insight into the subtle and not-so-subtle changes cinema has undergone as time has moved forward. From pacing to special effects, movies have come a long way in the past 30 years. Some of these titles have aged better than others, but they all owe a debt of gratitude to the post-Cold War decade. One such movie is 'Wish Upon a Star' (1996), a TV movie that features sibling rivalry at its core.

Younger sister Hayley feels inferior to her older sister Alexia, who seems to have it all. When Hayley wishes on a shooting star to trade places with her sister, both Wheaton teens get the shock of their lives when her wish comes true. Fans of teen movies, makeover movies, and 'in their shoes' type tropes will get a kick out of Wish Upon a Star.

It is a fun flashback to the fashion of the era, and the sisters' journey through vengeance and annoyance toward mutual understanding is rewarding. It is also a snapshot of the different personalities that can emerge within family dynamics and how differences can be strengths, not sources of contention. Another movie worth watching is 'Lionheart' (1990), a martial arts film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

In Lionheart, Van Damme's character, Lyon Gaultier, is driven to fight not for selfish gain or to prove anything to anyone, but for the love of his family. When Lyon's brother is severely injured, he must provide for his brother's wife and young daughter. Lionheart has everything Van Damme fans will enjoy, including terrific fight scenes and quippy one-liners. It also includes some more tender moments, and Van Damme gets to stretch his acting muscles in the more emotional scenes.

Lastly, 'Under Siege' (1992) is a thrilling buddy action flick starring Steven Seagal as the ship's cook, Casey Ryback. When a group of terrorists takes over the battleship, Casey is the only one who can stop them. Though Seagal delivers a performance comparable to his other films, the highlight of the movie is Tommy Lee Jones as the villain William Strannix.

Jones is off-the-wall in his portrayal of Strannix, and having a movie that focused on his character would have been equally entertaining, if not more. Gary Busey also appears in the film and is committed to his role as the loathsome Commander Krill. Fans of Die Hard, Seagal, and Jones should add Under Siege to their watchlist. It is a thrilling buddy action flick that is par for the course for the '90s





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90S Movies Prime Video Wish Upon A Star Lionheart Under Siege Jean-Claude Van Damme Steven Seagal Tommy Lee Jones

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