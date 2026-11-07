Forgiveness and Family Loyalty: Godparents Dilemma Over Absent Father's Return

A reader seeks advice on attending a wedding after the groom abandoned his pregnant girlfriend for six years. The column examines whether forgiveness requires attendance or if boundaries protect family bonds.

A reader writes to columnist Richard Bel Mooney, expressing deep conflict regarding a recent life event involving his goddaughter, Gina. The situation centers on whether to attend her wedding to a man who abandoned her during a difficult pregnancy six years prior. This dilemma highlights the tension between personal moral outrage and the desire to support a beloved family member through major life milestones.

The Background of Abandonment and Recovery

Gina, the only daughter of the writer best friends, faced a traumatic experience approximately eight years ago when she became pregnant by a partner who deemed himself unsuitable for fatherhood. Despite the young father being handsome and sharing her father's profession, he disappeared immediately upon learning of the pregnancy. He refused any contact or financial support, leaving Gina to navigate single parenthood alone. Her parents and brother suggested an abortion to allow her to continue her university studies, but she chose to carry the child to term.

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The subsequent six years were marked by significant hardship for Gina and her son. The child suffered from medical problems that required frequent hospital visits and sleepless nights, forcing Gina to put her own life on hold. Throughout this period, the father remained absent, moving away without explanation. His family also rejected the situation, with the grandmother refusing to meet her own grandchild. Gina declined to pursue legal action or financial compensation, choosing instead to build a life for her son with the support of her own proud and loving family.

The Sudden Return and Proposed Resolution

After years of silence, the biological father reappeared unexpectedly. He engaged in conversations with Gina, met his son, and expressed sincere regret for his past behavior. Over a period of six months, the couple rekindled their relationship, leading to a marriage proposal. Gina's family is reportedly thrilled by this positive development, and wedding invitations have been distributed to close friends and family, including the writer and his wife.

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The writer and his wife feel unable to celebrate the union, viewing the groom as someone who behaved disgracefully. They question how Gina's parents can sit with the groom's family at the top table as if the cruelty they endured never happened. The writer feels that attending would be dishonest, as it would imply condoning the man's past actions. They are preparing to decline the invitation, fearing that their presence would validate behavior they consider unforgivable.

Defining the Limits of Forgiveness

Richard Bel Mooney acknowledges the validity of the reader's feelings, noting that while he advocates for forgiveness, he recognizes that some actions are beyond redemption. He suggests that his own capacity for forgiveness is more elastic than that of many people, driven not by moral virtue but by self-interest. He argues that holding onto resentment is exhausting and unproductive, encouraging a pragmatic approach to conflict resolution.

Mooney clarifies that forgiveness does not equate to forgetting or excusing bad behavior. It is possible to view an act as unforgivable while still choosing to engage socially with the perpetrator. This approach is framed as a strategic decision to protect one's own emotional well-being rather than a moral obligation. The columnist emphasizes that understanding why someone acted poorly does not justify their actions but can help in moving past the anger.

The Impact on Relationships and Future Dynamics

The columnist warns that the writer is prioritizing his own feelings over Gina's happiness. He points out that refusing the invitation will likely hurt Gina deeply, as it implies judgment on her choices and her family's reconciliation efforts. This refusal could permanently damage the close relationship the writer shares with Gina, which is particularly significant since the couple has no children of their own.

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Furthermore, the decision to boycott the wedding will strain the friendship with Gina's parents. Since the writer has already expressed his strong disapproval, a vague excuse for non-attendance will likely be seen as insincere. Mooney advises the reader to accept the invitation, not to endorse the groom's past, but to preserve the bond with Gina. He suggests that looking forward to future social gatherings with the entire family may eventually help soften his heart and restore peace to these important relationships.