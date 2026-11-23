We've all been there. You can't find your keys, you forget someone's name, or you walk into a room and suddenly can't remember why you're there. But how do you know when forgetfulness is something more serious?

We've all been there. You can't find your keys, you forget someone's name, or you walk into a room and suddenly can't remember why you're there.lapses are a normal part of life.

But how do you know when forgetfulness is something more serious? Dr. Dylan Wint, a neurologist, says the frequency of memory problems and a person's ability to recognize what's happening can help distinguish normal aging from potential warning signs of"If someone is losing something like every day, that's not really normal. The inability to retrace one's steps or once you find the object to have, sort of, no idea how it got there, you know, that is abnormal.

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" Wint says that while our thinking may slow down somewhat as we age, certain changes in memory, behavior and judgment should not be dismissed as simply getting older. Occasionally forgetting a name or misplacing an item isn't necessarily cause for concern. But repeatedly losing objects, being unable to retrace your steps or finding belongings in unusual places without knowing how they got there may signal a more significant problem.

Repeating questions or stories: Asking the same question or telling the same story shortly after a conversation Forgetting recently learned information: Struggling to remember something that happened just minutes or hours earlier, even when given remindersGetting lost in familiar places: Becoming confused while driving or walking routes you've traveled for years Difficulty completing everyday tasks: Struggling with activities that were once routine, such as following a familiar recipe or managing household responsibilities"If you're seeing changes in personality or judgment, those are things that typically do not change normally as we get older. Our personality tends to be stable.

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Judgment actually tends to improve as we get older. So if you see impairments there, that's concerning.

" Unexplained changes in behavior, personality or decision-making can be important clues that something is affecting a person's cognitive health. Recognizing these warning signs early could make a meaningful difference, particularly as new treatments become available that can slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. , a medication designed for people in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. Unlike medications that primarily help manage symptoms, lecanemab targets amyloid proteins associated with the disease.

By reducing harmful forms of amyloid in the brain, the treatment can help slow cognitive decline.suggest the benefits of continued treatment may increase over time. According to the companies, patients who received lecanemab continuously for five years had a 36% lower relative risk of progressing to the next stage of Alzheimer's disease compared with people in a separate observational research group.that among a subgroup of patients with low levels of tau, another protein associated with Alzheimer's disease, 66% had stable or improved scores on a measure of cognition and daily functioning after five years of treatment.

The long-term results are encouraging, although the five-year comparison was not a randomized, placebo-controlled trial. Researchers compared treated patients with people followed in separate observational studies. The findings reinforce the importance of identifying Alzheimer's disease while patients are still in its earliest stages, when treatments such as lecanemab may be an option.

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However, Leqembi is not a cure, and it is not appropriate for everyone. The medication carries potentially serious risks, including brain swelling and bleeding. Patients must undergo medical evaluations to determine whether they are eligible for treatment. Wint said certain medical issues, including vitamin deficiencies, hormonal problems and electrolyte imbalances, can also affect memory and cognitive function.

For anyone noticing persistent memory problems in themselves or a loved one, Wint recommends starting with a primary care provider. A doctor can evaluate symptoms, review medications, check for underlying medical conditions and determine whether additional cognitive testing or a referral to a specialist is necessary. The bottom line: Forgetting where you put your keys occasionally may be normal. Forgetting how they got there, repeatedly asking the same questions or experiencing unexplained changes in personality or judgment deserves closer attention.

With treatments now available that can slow the progression of early Alzheimer's disease, recognizing the warning signs and getting a timely diagnosis could help patients preserve their independence and quality of life for longer.