Forget winter—Rhaenyra is coming in House Of The Dragon's season 3 trailer

, courtesy of the Starks, is “Winter is coming,” indicating that a potentially harsh and unpredictable storm lies ahead. Well, thetrailer twists this for its own purposes.

The season three trailer sees Alicent Hightower telling her second son that “Rhaenyra is coming. ” In other words, she’s telling Aemond Targaryen to be vigilant of his half-sister’s wrath. In fact, most of the footage is about Rhaenyra preparing to and then taking over King’s Landing. It sure looks like the secret plan Alicent and Rhaenyra made in theto secure the latter’s victory is coming to fruition.

Rhaenyra, her husband/uncle Daemon , and their dragons are flying over and landing in Westeros’ capital after an ill King Aegon has already fled town. However, it looks like Rhaenyra’s reign is already scaring the townsfolk, along with members of her own family. The trailer also features the dreaded Battle of the Gullet , Helaena Targaryen in tears, and, obviously, a lot of dead bodies. , also stars Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Matthew Needham, Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, and Barry Sloane. Season three premieres on June 21, and the show has already been renewed for a fourth and final season.





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