Forget the standard blue wave. Is there a progressive tide playing out in Los Angeles?

A number of DSA-backed progressive candidates have won or appear on track to win their races in the midterm elections.

Jon Torsch wears a t-shirt promoting democratic socialism during a gathering of the Southern Maine Democratic Socialists of America at City Hall in Portland, Maine, July 16, 2018.

There may be a bit of that playing out – at least in the nation’s second most populous city – though local political experts were careful not to make overly broad statements about the rest of the state or nation, and some downplayed the role of any one group, such as the Democratic Socialists of America. Democrats, in general, won many seats this election cycle, but across the country, progressive candidates did not win at any greater rate than moderate or mainstream Democrats, said Christian Grose, a political science professor and director of the USC Democracy and Fair Elections Lab.

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“In places like L.A. , we are seeing people who are DSA or DSA-affiliated winning. That historically hasn’t always been the case. … The city, I think, is moving in a direction that’s more progressive than we’ve had in a while,” Grose said.

“I do think there’s a bit of a wave in L.A. – a wave within a wave,” Grose added, though he couched his remarks by noting that a strong showing for progressive candidates in L.A. is, for now, still isolated to certain pockets within the city. In the mayoral race, for example, Raman fared much better in the eastern and central parts of the city, where many renters and young people live, while current L.A.

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Mayor Karen Bass had more support in South L.A. and western San Fernando Valley, Grose said. Jorge Flores, a Los Angeles-based public affairs consultant who used to work on Democratic campaigns, also was not ready to declare an outright progressive wave. Although there are examples in L.A.

County of progressive candidates performing well in this election, there were also races where more moderate Democrats appeared on track to beat opponents that ran to the left of them, he countered.by about 9 percentage points as of Friday afternoon, Nov. 6. Both Hernandez and Rascón are Democrats, but the latter was recommended by DSA’s local chapter.

“Whether you have a DSA moniker on you or are just a progressive candidate or a moderate candidate, voters are looking for candidates they can trust and those candidates who have the experience to deliver whatever it is voters are looking for,” Flores said. “The candidates that won, I think, have clearly delivered that message to voters that ‘I understand where your needs are and I can deliver,’” he said.

Fernando Guerra, founding director of Loyola Marymount University’s Center for the Study of Los Angeles, said the success of DSA-backed candidates across Southern California points to a broader political shift and DSA’s growing influence in California politics.

“This solidifies the idea and the fact that the DSA is a factor, No. 1, and that DSA has the potential to become an even more powerful group in the foreseeable future,” he said. Guerra added, though, that the latest election results don’t necessarily mean voters have embraced DSA’s specific policy proposals. Rather, he said, the appeal of DSA-backed candidates lies partly in their ability to present themselves as alternatives to the political establishment.

“It’s almost like, ‘we don’t care, but they’re not the establishment,’” Guerra said of voters’ attitudes. “Because what the establishment has done in the last decade or so is not working. ” Progressives are indeed having a moment in politics, said Chris Zepeda-Millán, a public policy professor at UCLA with expertise in racial and ethnic politics, political activism and social movements. But today’s progressive candidates are focused on issues different than those of the past, he said.

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Unlike the progressive movement of the 1990s, which was more about identity politics based on race or sexual orientation, for instance, today’s progressive movement is focused on economic inequalities and everyday bread-and-butter issues, Zepeda-Millán said.who came out of the L.A. Democratic machine. … They were challenged within by people who put working-class issues front and center,” he said. And in the cases of Bass and Gomez, other factors may have contributed to their losses.

Bass took a major political hit due to Whether these issues tipped the scale in their opponent’s favor is anyone’s guess, but experts note there were multiple factors at play. One of his biggest takeaways from Tuesday’s election was the strong support younger voters showed for progressive candidates, said former L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin, who is now executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs.

Renters are also becoming a bigger force in Los Angeles politics, particularly as younger residents struggle with housing costs and the prospect of ever owning a home, Bonin said. Progressive candidates, he said, have been more focused on issues affecting those voters, includingBut he cautioned against reading the results as simply a sign of DSA’s growing influence.

“A lot of people in the media tend to overemphasize the DSA thing, when DSA is only one part of what in Southern California has become a growing and more influential….progressive electoral infrastructure,” he said, pointing to groups such as Working Families Party and LA Forward, which also works to advance progressive candidates. Grose, the USC professor, believes the successes progressive candidates have seen in this year’s elections are partly attributable simply to voter dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs and said if progressive Democrats fail to deliver results in this next term, the pendulum could swing back in future elections.

“There is a progressive shift in some election outcomes, but I don’t know how voters will respond to progressives in the next four years. ”