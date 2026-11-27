The 2007 Saleen Parnelli Jones Mustang paid tribute to the legendary Boss 302 with 500 limited-edition cars and serious track performance.

with the headline "Who's the Boss?

" and comes from a time when we had a space in our name. ] When we reported in January Ford was planning to resurrect the Boss 302 name and add it to the Mustang lineup for the 2008 model year, we failed to mention thattoday!

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Simply visit the nearest certified Saleen Ford dealer or the new Saleen Store in Irvine, scrawl your John Hancock on a check for $61,565, and begin frosting that shiny orange paint with white clouds of Pirelli smoke. What’s the catch? Well, Saleen plans to produce just 500 examples of its Boss, so if you don’t act quickly you may miss out.