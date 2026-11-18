The industries that are synonymous with California are leaving.

With the mass exodus of tech, entertainment and others, the real heart and soul of the Golden State remains: agriculture. No matter how high the taxes, political tensions, or state regulations get, agriculture doesn’t have the luxury of relocation.

Now, the very industries that were built on farmland are the ones that are leaving it behind. Before it became a tech hub, Silicon Valley was known as the “Valley of Heart’s Delight” and was the world’s largest fruit-growing and packing region. Part of the Santa Clara Valley, the region was best known for apricots, cherries, prunes, walnuts and almonds.

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From California’s “Happy Cows” to Ojai’s oranges to Central Valley almonds, the state is a true food production powerhouse, made possible by its Mediterranean climate and distinct geography. Orchards, cropland, dairies and rolling vineyards make up the majority of California’s rural areas, proving the state is more than LA, SF, and the coast. Sydnie Hamby poses with her family on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. Hamby wrote about leaving Los Angeles for the Central Valley.

People come to California with something to gain — whether as a gold miner, an oil driller, an actor, or anyone with a dream. The Gold Rush gave our state its reputation, sending an outward message that what we produce is here for the taking. Many are taking California up on it, cashing in and catching the first plane out — to Texas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and other hotspots.

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Driven by tax incentives, a high cost of doing business and other factors, tech companies like Tesla are relocating to the Lone Star State, with surprising locations like Atlanta becoming the new Hollywood. It’s giving instead of taking — to the land, the soil, the nation. As global food demand continues to grow and tech outages proliferate, California’s food security has more importance than ever. Sydnie Hamby, author, poses with her family on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

Hamby and her family moved from Los Angeles to California’s Central Valley. Where I live in the Central Valley, agriculture is at the epicenter of the community and our local economy, touching restaurants, supermarkets, equipment, banking, packaging, insurance and more. My hometown even created the state’s first irrigation district for the surrounding land in 1887 and is still in operation today.

Growing up, I was a proud member of Future Farmers of America, where I raised swine and steer, getting up close and personal with the industry I’d been surrounded by my whole life. Although I didn’t become an actual future farmer of America, I remained in agriculture by way of wine. Wine is a commodity dating back thousands of years, with a rich history, and where the land is still hallowed today.

There is something historically sacred about tending the land, especially with the intention of leaving it better than you found it. Like any industry, it has its drawbacks — water usage, farmworker conditions, and soil depletion, to name a few. Regenerative agriculture aims to address some of these issues by focusing on biodiversity, with solutions like groundwater sensors, bee pollinator habitats, and cover crops. But these innovations don’t get celebrated like their tech and entertainment counterparts.

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Agriculture is more than farming, and it deserves the same reverence as California’s other signature industries. A mother types on a laptop at a wooden desk while carrying her baby girl in a soft carrier on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. It’s the collective ability to plant roots, nurture where we stand, and stay for the long haul, no matter what comes our way.

With the mass exodus of tech, entertainment and others, the real heart and soul of the Golden State remains: agriculture. Sydnie Hamby poses with her family on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. Hamby wrote about leaving Los Angeles for the Central Valley. Sydnie Hamby, author, poses with her family on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

Hamby and her family moved from Los Angeles to California's Central Valley. A mother types on a laptop at a wooden desk while carrying her baby girl in a soft carrier on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.