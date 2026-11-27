Forget Slumdog Millionaire—this Bollywood movie gets Mumbai right

Sign up for The A.V. Club's free newsletter to have the best TV, film, and news stories sent straight to your inbox.takes a closer look at the pop culture that most feels like home, brings our families together at this time of year, or represents a broader cultural homecoming.

In this installment, TV critic Saloni Gajjar offers up a cinematic guide for her hometown of Mumbai.with Mumbai. Danny Boyle and Simon Beaufoy’s film about India’s urban poverty and social inequality is limited by their outsider point of view and ends up frustratingly stereotypical. Still, it made waves with multiple Oscars in 2008; there was a cringe Pussycat Dolls music video and everything.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While it’s not entirely unrealistic, the movie is still equivalent to ordering chicken tikka masala, mango lassi, and garlic naan at an Indian restaurant: basic, uninspired, reductive. It lacks curiosity about what and who makes one of the world’s largest, most vibrant metropolitan areas tick. So I’m always trying to recommend refreshing movies set in the Mumbai that I grew up in, still visit each year, and recognize on my screen.