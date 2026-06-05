Forget Mary Jane. Bye, Mary Beth. The Double Name of the Moment Is ...

“Tradition, length and faith” are three reasons Mary is “the classic start of a two-part name,” says baby name expert Laura Wattenberg.

The resoundingly popular girls’ name held the top spot on the Social Security Administration baby name data from 1900 until 1946. It was one of the top ten girls’ names until 1972, and it has still never fallen below the 134th spot.

But Mary often has a second half. A tag team partner. A caboose. Many parents, especially in Southern states, turn Mary into a double name.

“Mary has been the classic start of a two-part name for three reasons: tradition, length and faith,” says Laura Wattenberg, a baby name researcher and creator of Although parents seem to be intent on finding unique names for their babies today, “most baby names were chosen from a small pool of classics” in previous centuries, says Wattenberg. As populations began to swell in urban centers, parents added extra names for identification.

Wattenberg noted that those additional letters to a name can make it sound clunky, which is why parents gravitated toward creating double names from shorter names like Mary and Ann.central female name in Christian tradition, Mary tends to be the go-to name starter, and it is popular in many countries, Wattenberg points out. These 2 Baby Names Are Booming — But Only in the Southof their daughters: MaryFrances , MaryMarjorie , MaryJane and MaryTeresa . That’s right — they have five Marys under one roof, which is why they call their business Five Marys Ranch. If you’re considering a double name for your baby, be aware that while they’re extremely popular in the South, they may be received differently outside that area.

She said in the clip, “Whenever I introduce myself, I have to explain my name. I have to say, ‘Hi, my name is Mary Love — it’s a double first name, like Mary Catherine. ’”As the fourth Mary Love in her family, Mateas says that the name “holds a lot of sentimental value, and that makes it feel special. ”.

It may be unique, trendy, newsworthy, classic or just ... fun! But there will always be a fascinating story behind it. Rosie Colosi lives in New Jersey and is a reporter for TODAY Parents. She has bylines in The Atlantic, The Week, MSNBC, and PureWow, and she has written 33 nonfiction children's books for Scholastic, Klutz, and Nat Geo Kids.

Once upon a time, she played Mrs. Claus in"The Rockettes' Radio City Christmas Spectacular," but now she mostly sings songs from"Annie" to her two daughters … while they beg her to play Kidz Bop.





TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I Tried the Most Popular Underwear Brands—These Were My FavoriteThey’re so comfy that I forget I’m wearing them at all.

Read more »

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson to Step DownTexas Secretary of State Jane Nelson announced her intention to step dOwn from her position, leaving the office in charge of managing the state's elections and business registrations. The move comes after a series of high-profile upsets in the May 26 Texas primary runoff elections.

Read more »

Mary Jane Sneakers Are the New Ballet Sneakers—Here's How to Style ThemThese might just be your new go-to sneakers this summer.

Read more »

Bye, Bikinis—Kylie Jenner Trades Turks and Caicos Swimwear for a Daring Leopard SetIt's the ultimate matching set for summer.

Read more »