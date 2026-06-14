Forget JBL, Amazon Cuts 40% Off This IPX7 Floating Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Ahead of Prime Day

This speaker is more than worth picking up at this price, especially if you appreciate music.

This speaker is more than worth picking up at this price, especially if you appreciate music. The Houl Zalee IPX7 Waterproof Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is built for outdoor use, with a waterproof body that withstands splashes, rain, and accidental submersion.

Bluetooth connects the speaker to phones, tablets, or laptops for music streaming and hands-free calls through the built-in microphone. The IPX7 rating means accidents won’t ruin the speaker if you drop it into a pool, get caught in rain, or splash it at the beach. The rechargeable battery powers hours of playback without an outlet. The Houl Zalee handles most outdoor sound situations through its internal drivers, with stereo output that holds together at higher volumes without distorting badly.

As for waterproofing, the IPX7 rating tests full submersion in 1 meter of water for half an hour, which provides more than enough margin against accidental pool drops, sudden rain, or splashes from a wave. The volume and playback buttons are on top of the speaker, so you can pause a song or turn down the volume without unlocking your phone.

The big upside of a built-in rechargeable battery is portability, since you can run the speaker anywhere, from the backyard to the beach, without having to scout for outlets. On a full charge, expect 8 to 12 hours of playback, depending on volume, which is enough for most outdoor events without needing to recharge in the middle. When the battery does dip low, a USB cable refills it in a couple of hours.

First-time pairing via Bluetooth takes a few seconds, and the speaker reconnects automatically next time you bring both within range. This speaker fits into scenarios beyond the usual outdoor setup, including the shower, camping trips, and pool parties. The IPX7 rating is what makes shower use possible, since steam, water spray, and high humidity don’t damage the internal speakers. Camping suits the battery life, which can power music through an evening without needing a charge between dinner and bedtime.

And pool parties or beach days are exactly the scenarios the waterproofing was made for, since accidental water exposure is the rule rather than the exception. This is a budget portable speaker, so the audio quality won’t rival that of larger home stereo systems with dedicated subwoofers and tweeters. The IPX7 rating tests against fresh water specifically, so saltwater exposure at the beach or ocean may cause damage to the internal electronics over time. Battery degradation will happen eventually.

And since the rechargeable battery isn’t user-replaceable, the speaker will eventually need to be replaced when the battery stops holding a charge well. At $60 with the $40 discount applied, the Houl Zalee IPX7 Waterproof Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker combines Bluetooth audio with IPX7 waterproofing at a budget price. If a portable speaker that survives pool drops and rainstorms is on your list, the $40 discount makes it easier to add this one to a cart.





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