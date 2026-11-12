Forget EVs? The Mercedes-AMG CLE646 Makes a Strong Case for the V-8

We drive the Mercedes-AMG CLE646 Spezialanfertigung, a 646-hp V-8 coupe built as AMG’s limited-run return to old-school performance.

. The direct translation is “custom made” or “special production,” but the AMG CLE646 should wear a different name altogether: Black Series. Remember the oldmodels?

Theirs is the template this car follows. It’s a thunderous, old-school coupe, all V-8 muscle up front and rear-drive thunder at the back.rediscovering its mojo and giving the people what they want. Of course, the story is more involved than that, but first let’s celebrate the fact this is an AMG with a V-8 in it. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 develops 646 hp and 626 lb-ft and is completely free of any hybrid assistance.

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As you’d hope, traction isn’t this car’s strong point, but it’ll get to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 193 mph. Happy days. And it’s a much-needed return to form for AMG after a rough few years entirely of its own making. Yes, Ferrari has endured an even tougher 2026 in the aftermath of the Luce reveal, but AMG has been backfiring for a while now.

Ever since it made the decision to replace the V-8 in, in fact. It followed this up by seemingly killing the E63, which was promised to arrive as a six-cylinder hybrid in 2024 but has yet to appear.

There was also the ill-judged return of the SL boulevardier as a sport roadster, and then a year ago AMG gave the world theWhat AMG appeared to have forgotten in its growth and expansion is that the C63 and E63 prop up the entire brand, that they are the aspirational cars that form its beating heart. BMW keeps M on a tighter leash but never forgets the M3 and M5 are the touchstones.

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Now it looks a lot like AMG has undergone a course correction and realized it needs to build core cars the public actually wants to buy. However, this isn’t that car, not yet. This is a highly limited, customized car. Only 30 will be built.

The CLE646 Spezialanfertigung is the second model in the Mythos range. The first was the AMG PureSpeed, basically an SL with the windshield removed. For a custom-built car said to cost nearly $1 million, its technical makeup isn’t that, er,. Based on the CLE53 coupe, the all-wheel-drive system has been ditched, along with the back seats, sound deadening, comfy front seats, air suspension, and mild hybrid straight-six.

In comes a roll cage, a pile of aerodynamics pieces, KW coilovers, and that flat-plane-crank V-8. Every new body panel is carbon fiber, it’s more than 2.3 inches wider than the already widened 53, and the front grille gapes like an angler fish. , but AMG hasn’t pushed the CLE’s boundaries that far. The GTD was basically a new car from the ground up.

Here the structure has gained a bit of stiffness, the rear wing develops up to 550 pounds of downforce, and the total package is said to weigh just under 4,200 pounds. Admittedly the GTD is heavier still, but there’s no way the CLE646 will post a sub-seven-minuteThe M177 Evo V-8 is 90 percent of the engine you want it to be.

Two things undermine its pursuit of perfection: It only revs to 6,800 rpm , and its flat-plane crank means it doesn’t sound as rorty and lumpy as older V-8 AMGs. However, AMG has worked with Akrapovič on the titanium exhaust, and while many flat-plane V-8s can sound a bit reedy, this one makes more of a chest-thumping noise. Plus plenty of crackles on the overrun.

It has volume and enough AMG-ness on its side to very nearly live up to the bodywork under which it lives. Yet it’s too well mannered. The V-8 pulls smoothly and has very linear torque delivery, but it should have more attitude, more crescendo and drama. The issue might be down to the gearbox, Merc’s planetary nine-speed multi-plate clutch transmission, which isn’t snappy enough and has so many ratios, you spend almost as much time between gears as in them.

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And with that relatively low max engine speed, you end up clattering off the limiter all the time. For such a special car, the powertrain feels like it’s been lifted from a regular production model . The chassis is what gives the car its unique feel. AMG worked with KW to equip the CLE646 with manually adjustable coilover shocks.

You can tell it’s different instantly. The setup permits some roll, behaves more naturally, and feels more connected. The way it compresses so smoothly under braking and progressively transitions to roll is wonderful, and it feels like it’s working calmly and confidently despite the fact you’re traveling quickly. Huge, 305-width front tires and 16.5-inch ceramic brake rotors ensure massive slowing power and turn-in bite.

It doesn’t understeer at all. Unsurprisingly, it’s a natural oversteer monster, with more than enough torque to spin up the rears and cause issues if you’re not quick to respond. It would be nice to have more steering feel, but you just won’t get it with tires that wide. We’d settle for heavier steering to better convey the forces involved and actually make you work to extract what the car has to offer.

It’s exactly what a Black Series has always been: fun, rowdy, aggressive while being very usable, and not that compromised. So what does it mean? The project has been completed in double-quick time, just over a year from initial design sketches to final rollout. This suggests the CLE646 is a headline-grabbing pointer to the future, 30 cars to turn down the heat from EV haters and tell us the V-8 is coming back soon.

As chief engineer Steffen Jastrow told us, “100 percent, absolutely 100 percent of people at AMG want the V-8 alive,” then revealed that the idea for the Spezialanfertigung had come from the engineering team. Imagine the uproar if this goes nowhere, if Mercedes-AMG gives only 30 people the car that thousands want. Mercedes will be in even hotter water than it is now.

When the C63 and E63 return with eight cylinders, the V-8 will probably be a little less powerful than this and probably boosted by some sort of hybrid system. It’ll inevitably be heavy and have fancy all-wheel drive with a rear-drive mode. We doubt owners of this car will feel aggrieved.

We can’t help but doubt, however, the CLE646 as a brilliant investment opportunity, even if owners will always be able to claim this is the car that got AMG back on the right track. Provided it does, of course.