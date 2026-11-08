Forget Blue, Brown Jeans Are the Only Pants I’m Wearing With Heels This Fall

The perfect high-low mix

have only increased in popularity. In fact, brown has taken over fashion so much that it’s become a shade no longer exclusive to the fall season.

While we’re used to seeing brown on wool coats and tailored trousers in fall, a pair of brown jeans has become the new staple to add to your wardrobe. This fall’s designs highlight brown jeans in varying hues, prints, and silhouettes—a chic and versatile option for every plan on your agenda this season.

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While we’ve covered several ways to wear brown jeans before, there is one outfit formula that has risen to the top: pairing brown jeans with. The combination just has that perfect high-low mix of sophistication and relaxed elegance. Blue jeans and heels are expected, but brown jeans? Now that’s something new.

Wide-leg pants create a sweeping motion, almost like a skirt, that draws the eye, while the high waist elongates the legs, making this a universally flattering style. To, try a twist on the preppy formula by wearing a striped rugby with your lived-in jeans. Add a square-toe heel, and you’ll have an outfit that’s smart and chic without feeling overly stuffy.is having a moment, but don’t count out classic patterns like leopard, tiger, and zebra either.

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This look is ideal for the most daring fashionistas who want to sport an eye-catching look this season, and you can check off another major FW26 trend if you find them in a flattering barrel silhouette. While these jeans can shine on their own with neutral accessories, we recommend leaning into maximalism with this print.

Pairing with red heels is a fun way to experiment and bring a fresh perspective to your style.cannot be styled together, the two hues can complement each other really well when worn right. Start by building your monochrome base—we love brown cropped jeans paired with a. The sweater can keep things subtle, while the cropped jeans allow you to show off your shoe of choice.

Add your grounding accessories, like blackThe waxed effect is a bold way to easily shake up an outfit, but it’s also unexpectedly versatile. This style can be worn in a way that feels chic and fit your 9-to-5 responsibilities, then styled for a night out. For a sort-of corporate rock star vibe, pair waxed jeans with a. And brands have caught on, with studded, fringed, and flared jeans popping up across the fashion scene.

If you want a modern nod to retro fashion, pair lighter brown jeans with a darker suede ankle boot and romantic blouse. Fernanda Pérez es coordinadora digital de Vogue México y Latinoamérica. Licenciada en Ciencias de la Comunicación por la Universidad Justo Sierra, se unió a la Biblia de la Moda en 2020. Escribe sobre moda, entretenimiento y se especializa en series, películas y música. ...