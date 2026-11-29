Forget Black Friday, how did Ogden small businesses fare the day after?
It's a big weekend for shoppers all across the country, something that's amplified by Small Business Saturday in Ogden.
OGDEN, Utah — Black Friday and the weekend that follows is a time for shoppers to take advantage of all the sales and discounts at stores across the country.
In Ogden, it's Small Business Saturday, a push for folks here to use some of their hard earned cash at places you can't really find anywhere else.
"We did Black Friday yesterday, shop local Saturday today, 10% off your entire purchase," said Mike Hurst, a glassblower at Local Artisans Collective. With sales on items sold from 35 different artists, the doors kept swinging.
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