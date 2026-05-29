Forget AirPods Max, Anker's Soundcore Hybrid ANC Headphones Cost Nearly 10 Times Less

Whether you're into pop or rock, or something else entirely, these headphones are the perfect choice for audiophiles.

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The Soundcore Q30 by Anker Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are over-ear wireless headphones with 40 mm drivers and Hi-Res Audio certification. The hybrid ANC system uses dual noise-detecting microphones to filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient sound. The Q30 includes three ANC modes , each tuned for a different listening environment. Bluetooth 5.0 supports multi-point connections for switching between two devices.

The protein leather earcups with memory foam padding sit over the ears without putting much pressure on the head. You can pick up the Soundcore Q30 by Anker Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $56 on Amazon, down from the $80 list price, for a $24 discount and 30% off. The Q30 uses three different ANC modes that you can switch between through the Soundcore app or by pressing the button on the left earcup.

Transport mode is tuned to cancel engine noise on planes, trains, and buses, so it’s the mode to use during travel. Outdoor mode reduces traffic and wind sounds for walking around in busy areas. Indoor mode handles office or coffee shop environments, where the noise is mostly people talking and HVAC systems running in the background. The 40 mm drivers with silk diaphragms support Hi-Res Audio certification and reach up to 40 kHz on the high end.

The default tuning leans bass-forward, which works for most pop and electronic music but can muddy classical or acoustic tracks. The Soundcore app includes a custom EQ with multiple presets and a manual slider for adjusting individual frequency bands. Battery life runs up to 40 hours with ANC turned on, which is enough for multiple long-haul flights or several weeks of daily listening without charging.

Fast charging through USB-C gives about 4 hours of playback from a 5-minute charge for quick top-ups. The headphones also include a 3.5 mm AUX cable for wired listening, though ANC does not work over the wired connection. Multi-point Bluetooth support lets the Q30 connect to two devices at the same time, so you can switch between a phone and a laptop without re-pairing. NFC fast pairing also works for Android devices by tapping the right earcup against the phone.

The Soundcore app handles ANC mode selection, EQ adjustments, and firmware updates. The app also includes a white noise generator for relaxation or sleep. At $56 with the $24 discount applied, the Soundcore Q30 by Anker Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are an easy pickup for anyone who wants ANC headphones at a budget price. The $80 list price was already low for hybrid noise cancellation with multi-mode ANC, and the 30% discount brings them down further.





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