Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live TV Special Viewing Guide

This deep-dive article provides a comprehensive guide for viewers interested in tuning in to 'Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live,' a two-hour special airing on CBS tonight at 8 PM ET/PT. The event celebrates the music icon's enduring legacy and offers an intimate interview with the star, featuring rare archival footage and exclusive backstage access to his farewell tour.

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT, here's our viewing guide for CBS and the Recording Academy's Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live.

Rod Stewart gets the spotlight in Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live, airing tonight on CBS. Catch the Rod Stewart special from 8-10 pm ET/PT on CBS, with streaming available live and on demand via Paramount+. The two-hour event explores Rod Stewart's life onstage and off, with interviews, rare footage, and tour access. Forever Young follows Rod Stewart's extended One Last Time tour and celebrates the music icon's lasting legacy.

Tonight, CBS and the Recording Academy honor Grammy Award-winning two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, one of the best-selling artists in music history, will offer a look at Stewart's life – on stage and off – as well as behind-the-scenes access to his farewell tour. In addition, we've included a look back at just a sample of Stewart's impact on pop culture over the years





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Rod Stewart Forever Young: A Grammy Salute To Rod Stewart CBS Paramount+ One Last Time Tour Grammy Salute Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Best-Selling Artists In Music History Impact On Pop Culture

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