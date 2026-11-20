Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are often called 'forever chemicals' because they last for so long in the environment.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances are often called 'forever chemicals' because they last for so long in the environment.and destroying PFAS, but breaking them down completely often requires exceptionally high temperatures or very particular setups that are costly and difficult to implement.

, a team from the University of Utah describes a method of destroying PFAS completely by targeting the super-strong chemical bonds that make them so long-lasting. Crucially, the method works at relatively cool temperatures of around 110 °C , not much more than a boiling kettle and around a tenth of the heat typically "Extensive and prolonged use has led to widespread PFAS contamination in diverse water bodies, including drinking water, groundwater, and rainwater,"for the effective removal of PFAS from water and soil, the ultimate treatment of the concentrated pollutants remains a major challenge.

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"The new approach is based on defluorination, which cuts apart the carbon-fluorine bonds that PFAS are built on through reactive chemicals called nucleophiles. This leaves behind carbon and fluorine molecules that are easier to deal with.for removing PFAS from the environment, actually breaking them into harmless pieces is more of a challenge – and one that the new process could help meet.

"The ultimate goal is to destroy and detoxify PFAS and reduce their hazards, so cleanup does not simply move contamination from water into another waste stream," In tests run by the researchers, their approach showed plenty of promise: it was effective on multiple types of standard PFAS, including a particularly stubborn PFAS fragment called trifluoroacetic acid , which other clean-up methods often leave behind. It also worked on industrial plastics and some next-generation types of PFAS.

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All of this was done in open-air conditions at the mild temperatures mentioned earlier, though in some cases the required temperatures went up to 150 °C – still way below the norm for this kind of chemical breakdown. What the researchers need to do next is integrate their procedure into an actual treatment system and see how well it works.

There are still questions around how much is needed in terms of energy and chemical agents for this to function to its full potential, and it isn't yet effective against all PFAS.

"Optimization of reagent loading and solvent recovery/recycling could further improve the economic viability of this approach. " The science is clear on PFAS: Because they've been used so extensively in everything from waterproof clothing to non-stick pans to firefighting foam, they're embedded deep in the environment and Potential health consequences depend on the level of exposure and the type of chemical, but studies have linked PFAS to problems including While some of the most toxic PFAS have been phased out and restricted by regulators, many are still in use, and we have decades of historical use to clean up too, which this new research should ultimately help with.