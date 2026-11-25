Breast Cancer Prevention Partners CEO Suzanne Price says small changes, from reheating leftovers in glass to skipping plastic oven bags, can help limit exposure to some chemicals.

, a nonprofit focused on reducing exposure to chemicals it says may contribute to breast cancer risk, recommends five simple swaps for the holiday.found that women with higher blood levels of two PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, had higher rates of estrogen receptor-negative breast cancer.

The study found no clear association between those chemicals and breast cancer overall, and it does not establish that PFAS caused the cancers. The researchers also said more study is needed on newer PFAS used as replacements for older chemicals. BCPP CEO Suzanne Price said the findings add to questions about PFAS exposure, but she emphasized that holiday swaps are practical steps people can take without trying to overhaul everything at once.

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Don’t stress about doing it all at once," Price said.

"Start with one swap this year. Every little thing helps.

"Nonstick cookware is often coated with PFAS, a large family of chemicals sometimes called "forever chemicals" because they break down slowly. Price cautioned that a pan labeled "PFOA-free" may still contain other PFAS. Price added that consumers may not know as much about chemicals used to replace some older PFAS. For dishes that require a pan, BCPP suggests considering cast iron or stainless steel.

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For casseroles and pies, glass bakeware is another option. Price noted that cookware is only one potential source of exposure, so switching pans alone cannot eliminate PFAS from someone's life. BCPP suggests replacing canned cranberry sauce and pumpkin with fresh, frozen or boxed versions. The organization says some can linings may contain bisphenol A, or BPA, a chemical that can interfere with hormones.

It also cautions that acidic foods, such as cranberries, may draw more BPA from can linings. For cranberry sauce, cooks can simmer fresh or frozen berries with their preferred ingredients. For pumpkin dishes, fresh pumpkin or pumpkin sold in a box may be an alternative to canned products. Holiday scents can come from more than candles and plug-in air fresheners.

BCPP says synthetic fragrances may contain undisclosed phthalates and can release volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, into indoor air. Price’s suggested alternative is a simmer pot: warm water with orange peels, cinnamon and cloves. It can scent a kitchen or gathering space without relying on a fragranced product. If I had to pick a top swap to prioritize, it’s this: stop heating food in plastic," Price said.

BCPP recommends using glass or ceramic dishes for serving and storing Thanksgiving food, and metal ladles for hot dishes such as gravy. The group warns that heat and fatty foods can increase the chance that chemicals such as BPA and phthalates migrate from plastic into food. When you heat food in plastic—whether that’s in the oven, the microwave or a simple serving dish—cancer-causing chemicals like BPA and phthalates can leach into your food," she said.

She also cautioned that "microwave-safe" plastic can still leach chemicals. Her advice: reheat food in glass, ceramic or porcelain enamel, then transfer it to a plate or bowl. Plastic oven bags are designed for high-heat cooking, but BCPP recommends avoiding them because chemicals may migrate from the plastic into food during roasting. Instead, the group suggests using a stainless steel or enamel roasting pan.focused on two PFAS rather than testing these specific Thanksgiving swaps.

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BCPP presents the changes as precautionary ways to reduce possible exposure, not as proven ways to prevent breast cancer. She said consumers should not feel responsible for solving a broader chemical-safety problem through shopping choices alone. BCPP also works on policy and market changes, including efforts to reduce the use of harmful chemicals in products. People need to feel empowered to make changes in their lives wherever they can," Price said.

"It’s not just one change—it’s the cumulative impact of a series of changes. " Price also said education alone isn't the most effective way to address the health risk, encouraging manufacturers to stop using toxic chemicals and be transparent about what is in their products.

She said there needs to be more laws keeping "forever chemicals" out of everyone's lives, noting that her organization is working to " drive market change and advocate for policies that protect people and the planet.

" Price said her nonprofit has championed over 20 health-protective state and federal laws "backed by science. " This year, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Prohibiting Bisphenols in Receipts ActThe nonprofit is also backing bills like the No Toxic Chemicals in Food Packaging Act and the Keep Food Containers Safe from PFAS Act. "These swaps won’t fix the problem on their own, but every little thing helps.

At the end of the day, we want people to understand that their daily exposure to toxic chemicals is a lot higher than they realize – and that there are real, simple steps we can take, as individuals and as a society, to reduce it," Price said. For the holiday, that could mean making one manageable switch: reheating leftovers in glass, choosing a stainless steel pan or setting out ceramic serving dishes.

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