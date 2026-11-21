The U.S. Forest Service has declassified documents regarding a 1982 Bigfoot track investigation in Washington, revealing expert analysis that the evidence was likely fabricated.

The U.S. Forest Service has officially published records from a June 17, 1982, investigation into alleged Bigfoot tracks found in Washington, providing a detailed look at how officials analyzed and ultimately dismissed the evidence decades ago.

Researchers discovered six distinct footprints stretching roughly 25 feet along a muddy trail near Low Ridge, with two prints measuring approximately 15 inches in length. An elk had stepped on the heel of one impression, while investigators located approximately 18 additional prints extending about 40 feet toward dense vegetation at a bog beside Low Creek Trail.

Also read Bigfoot believers get a boost from an unlikely ally: The US Forest Service

Expert Analysis of Physical Evidence

Forestry wildlife biologist Rodney Johnson concluded that the prints were not created by a 300-pound-plus, two-footed creature, citing physical inconsistencies that undermined the authenticity of the findings during the 1982 inquiry. He noted that his own boots sank deeper into the mud than the alleged Bigfoot impressions, suggesting the prints were cast rather than made by a heavy living organism.

The investigation revealed that the footprints appeared and vanished along the trail without any leading or following tracks, which contradicted normal movement patterns in a muddy environment. This lack of context raised immediate suspicions among the team that the scene had been staged rather than discovered in the wild.

Advertisement

Suspicions of Fabrication

A tracker from the U.S. Border Patrol who participated in the fieldwork believed that an individual had manufactured the footprints to mislead observers and generate publicity for the legend. The Forest Service records highlight this perspective as a key factor in their final determination that the evidence was not genuine.

Johnson also questioned why the stride remained approximately four feet long on both gentle and steep terrain, pointing out that a biological walker would naturally adjust their step length based on the slope of the land. He expected the distance between steps to change significantly as the terrain shifted from flat ground to inclines.

Details of the Suspicious Tracks

In his official report, the biologist observed that faking the tracks would have required significant effort to replicate natural details, such as print marks that appeared very hard to duplicate on the sole. He theorized that a cast made from an actual foot was likely used to create the fake feet, although he noted that other expected creases in the foot did not show in the impressions.

The release of these documents offers historical context on how authorities approached sensational wildlife reports more than four decades ago, examining physical evidence rigorously before dismissing it as fraudulent. The legendary creature, also known as Sasquatch, continues to be reported in the forests of the Pacific Northwest and other parts of North America, keeping the search for cryptid evidence active to this day.