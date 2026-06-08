Forest Service admits Herbert Glacier cabin cancelled due to mining interests, after previously denying it

The U.S. Forest Service’s initial denial was apparently the result of an internal miscommunication at the agency.

The U.S. Forest Service is now saying mining interests played an important role in its decision to cancel a recreational cabin project near Juneau’s Herbert Glacier, The public-use cabin was a popular idea among locals and would have been part of the Alaska Cabins Project, the Forest Service’s It would have been built on top of a mining claim, across the river from the proposed New Amalga gold mine owned by Grande Portage Resources, Ltd. The Forest Service Ian Klassen, CEO of Grande Portage Resources, submitted a public comment to the agency requesting that, in the future, “recreation infrastructure will not be sited, expanded or operated in a manner that restricts lawful mineral activities.

” published last week, the Forest Service said, “cabin construction would not be prudent at this time due to heightened interest in mining claims in the area and potential for creating conflicting uses. ” The decision noted that infrastructure built by the agency must not interfere with safe and reasonable access to mining claims under the General Mining Law. Laura Buchheit is the deputy district ranger in Juneau for the Tongass National Forest.

She said the agency’s apparent flip-flopping was a result of a misunderstanding between staff.

“That was a miscommunication between myself and the communications team that led to the incorrect statements be made after the release of the draft decision,” Buccheit said. “The idea to not have a Herbert Glacier cabin in order to appease a foreign mining company is abhorrent,” Ashenbrenner wrote. Neil MacKinnon commented that it was wise to cancel the cabin because of the potential for conflict.

In its decision, the Forest Service leaves the door open to approving a cabin at that site in the future, without going through another lengthy environmental review process. Buccheit said although mining exploration isn’t compatible with building a cabin at the site right now, that could change in the future.

“It could be that the cabin is authorized at a later time when conditions change again,” Buccheit said. The Forest Service plans to move forward with a reroute of Herbert Glacier Trail around mile 4.4 to bypass an eroding section and go over a stone outcrop with a scenic overlook of Herbert Glacier.





AKpublicnews / 🏆 387. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MS-13 gang members convicted in gruesome Angeles National Forest murdersThe defendants committed a series of brutal gang-related murders in 2017. Each faces mandatory life prison terms.

Read more »

Grisly affair: SoCal man survives grizzly bear attack in Glacier National ParkA San Diego man said he feels lucky to be alive and recovering at home this week after surviving a grizzly bear attack at Glacier National Park on May 28.

Read more »

‘They refused to be bystanders’: Three teens help battle Houston forest fire with bucketsThree teenagers are being credited with helping contain a forest fire on city land in Houston early Saturday morning, and they did it with buckets, according to the Houston Fire Department Facebook.

Read more »

Glacier FC debuts in the Women's Premier Soccer League with a focus on player developmentThe newly formed Glacier FC is competing in the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) while focusing on player development.

Read more »