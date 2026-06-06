The U.S. Forest Service’s initial denial was apparently the result of an internal miscommunication at the agency.

The U.S. Forest Service is now saying mining interests played an important role in its decision to cancel a recreational cabin project near Juneau ’s Herbert Glacier , The public-use cabin was a popular idea among locals and would have been part of the Alaska Cabins Project , the Forest Service ’s It would have been built on top of a mining claim, across the river from the proposed New Amalga gold mine owned by Grande Portage Resources , Ltd. The Forest Service Ian Klassen , CEO of Grande Portage Resources , submitted a public comment to the agency requesting that, in the future, “recreation infrastructure will not be sited, expanded or operated in a manner that restricts lawful mineral activities.

”published last week, the Forest Service said “cabin construction would not be prudent at this time due to heightened interest in mining claims in the area and potential for creating conflicting uses. ” The decision noted that infrastructure built by the agency must not interfere with safe and reasonable access to mining claims under the General Mining Law. Laura Buchheit is the deputy district ranger in Juneau for the Tongass National Forest.

She said the agency’s apparent flip-flopping was a result of a misunderstanding between staff.

“That was a miscommunication between myself and the communications team that led to the incorrect statements be made after the release of the draft decision,” Buccheit said. “The idea to not have a Herbert Glacier cabin in order to appease a foreign mining company is abhorrent,” Ashenbrenner wrote. “Economic mineral deposits are extremely rare, cabin sites are not,” MacKinnon wrote.

In its decision, the Forest Service leaves the door open to approving a cabin at that site in the future, without going through another lengthy environmental review process. Buccheit said although mining exploration isn’t compatible with building a cabin at the site right now, that could change in the future.

“It could be that the cabin is authorized at a later time when conditions change again,” Buccheit said. The Forest Service plans to move forward with a reroute of Herbert Glacier Trail around mile 4.4 to bypass an eroding section and go over a stone outcrop with a scenic overlook of Herbert Glacier.





KTOOpubmedia / 🏆 439. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Environment Federal Government Juneau Alaska Cabins Project Forest Service Grande Portage Resources Herbert Glacier Herbert Glacier Cabin Herbert Glacier Trail Ian Klassen Juneau Juneau Trails Karl Ashenbrenner Laura Buchheit Mining Neil Mackinnon New Amalga Gold Mine Public-Use Cabin Recreational Cabin Tongass National Forest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stonehenge's altar stone probably wasn't transported by a glacierA glacier could have carried the giant sandstone at the centre of Stonehenge southwards from north-east Scotland, but this scenario appears unlikely

Read more »

Wake Forest Basketball List of Opponents Continues to Come TogetherWe are getting a fuller picture of the road ahead

Read more »

Hiker details horrifying grizzly attack in Glacier National ParkHiker details horrifying grizzly attack, ‘it bit my arm and dragged me’

Read more »

San Carlos man survives grizzly bear attack at Glacier National Park in MontanaA San Carlos man is sharing his survival story after a grizzly bear dragged him more than 20 feet at Glacier National Park.

Read more »