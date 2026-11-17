A forensics expert believes several injuries to Epstein’s body point to an assault and possible strangulation.

A forensics expert reviewing sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy records and photographs believes several injuries to his body are consistent with an assault and indicate that he may have been killed rather than died by suicide.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told Newsweek on Monday that it stands by its determination. Dr. Michael Freeman told the BBC that Epstein had a deep hemorrhage in his left shoulder, facial injuries that appeared consistent with being struck and what appeared to be fingernail marks above the ligature mark on his neck.

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“I believe that the evidence is most consistent with an assault, a ligature strangulation from behind and then most probably using that same ligature to suspend the body from the bunk bed,” he said. Freeman, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, also said the apparent fingernail marks above the ligature mark would be consistent with strangulation "and the attempt by the victim to try to remove the ligature from the neck.

” He did not examine Epstein's body. Freeman based his assessment on medical examiner records and autopsy photographs provided by Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, who has long disputed the official finding that his brother died by suicide. Epstein's death has remained a subject of public scrutiny since he was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019.

A 2023 Justice Department investigation documented serious failures by prison staff, including lapses in required security checks, staffing shortages and problems with the facility's surveillance system. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner reiterated its finding in a statement to Newsweek.

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“Cause of death: Hanging. Manner of death: Suicide,” the office said on Monday. According to a 2023 report by the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General, the medical examiner who performed Epstein's autopsy told investigators that his injuries were consistent with suicide by hanging and that there was “no evidence of defensive wounds” expected in a homicide.

"Epstein did not have marks on his hands, broken fingernails or debris under them, contusions to his knuckles that would have evidenced a fight, or, other than an abrasion on his arm likely due to convulsing from hanging, bruising on his body," the report said. Michael Johnston, retired Henderson Police Department captain in Nevada who now provides expert-witness services and litigation support, told Newsweek that, generally speaking, any decision to reopen a case should be based on the available evidence.

“In any situation, you would have to look at the available evidence, and if there's no evidence contrary to the facts and findings, then there wouldn't be any real need to open it again,” he said. He cautioned against drawing conclusions based on a limited set of information.

“We cannot jump to facts and conclusions based on a singular set of information. That is where errors get made and false assumptions begin to grow,” he said, adding that there are always differing opinions. Freeman said his analysis was independent and that he was not paid by Mark Epstein. His findings have not been peer-reviewed.

Freeman said he has “no idea” who may have killed Epstein. The House Oversight Committee released a report on November 10 criticizing the federal government's handling of the Epstein investigation. It recommended that the Justice Department reinterview key witnesses, investigate allegations involving Epstein's associates and provide survivors with access to their personal records. In July 2019, Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in New York.

Prosecutors accused him of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls. He died in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan the following month, on August 10, while awaiting trial. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Anna Commander and Edward T. CumminsA forensics expert reviewing sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy records and photographs believes several injuries to his body are consistent with an assault and indicate that he may have been killed rather than died by suicide. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner toldDr.

Michael Freeman told the BBC that Epstein had a deep hemorrhage in his left shoulder, facial injuries that appeared consistent with being struck and what appeared to be fingernail marks above the ligature mark on his neck.

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“I believe that the evidence is most consistent with an assault, a ligature strangulation from behind and then most probably using that same ligature to suspend the body from the bunk bed,” he said.also said the apparent fingernail marks above the ligature mark would be consistent with strangulation"and the attempt by the victim to try to remove the ligature from the neck. ” He did not examine Epstein's body.

Freeman based his assessment on medical examiner records and autopsy photographs provided by Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, who has long disputed the official finding that his brother died by suicide. Epstein's death has remained a subject of public scrutiny since he was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019. A 2023 Justice Department investigation documented serious failures by prison staff, including lapses in required security checks, staffing shortages and problems with the facility's surveillance system.

According to a 2023 report by the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General, the medical examiner who performed Epstein's autopsy told investigators that his injuries were consistent with suicide by hanging and that there was “no evidence of defensive wounds” expected in a homicide.

"Epstein did not have marks on his hands, broken fingernails or debris under them, contusions to his knuckles that would have evidenced a fight, or, other than an abrasion on his arm likely due to convulsing from hanging, bruising on his body," the report said.that, generally speaking, any decision to reopen a case should be based on the available evidence. “In any situation, you would have to look at the available evidence, and if there's no evidence contrary to the facts and findings, then there wouldn't be any real need to open it again,” he said.

“We cannot jump to facts and conclusions based on a singular set of information. That is where errors get made and false assumptions begin to grow,” he said, adding that there are always differing opinions. Freeman said his analysis was independent and that he was not paid by Mark Epstein. His findings have not been peer-reviewed.

Freeman said he has “no idea” who may have killed Epstein. The House Oversight Committee released a report on November 10 criticizing the federal government's handling of the Epstein investigation. It recommended that the Justice Department reinterview key witnesses, investigate allegations involving Epstein's associates and provide survivors with access to their personal records. In July 2019, Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in New York.

Prosecutors accused him of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls. He died in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan the following month, on August 10, while awaiting trial.