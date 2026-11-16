Dr Michael Freeman presents new evidence suggesting Jeffrey Epstein was murdered, challenging the official 2019 suicide ruling by the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Seven years after the official determination that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, a prominent forensic scientist is publicly contesting that conclusion. Dr Michael Freeman, an expert with two doctorates in epidemiology and forensic medicine, argues that the injuries on Epstein's neck are consistent with homicidal strangulation rather than hanging. This challenge comes as skepticism surrounding the financier's death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York continues to grow among the public and investigators.

Forensic Evidence Contradicts Hanging Claim

Dr Freeman spent a year meticulously examining Epstein's autopsy file, which was provided to him by the deceased's brother, Mark Epstein. Freeman told The New York Times that his initial reaction to the autopsy photographs was confusion, noting that the injuries did not resemble a standard ligature mark from a hanging. He explained that typical hanging marks present as a smooth, consistent line that slants toward a peak on the neck. In contrast, the bruising on Epstein's neck was deep, ragged, and branched into a distinct Y-shape on one side.

Also read Forensic expert stunningly claims Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself after reviewing autopsy

This specific injury pattern, according to Freeman, aligns much more closely with manual or ligature strangulation inflicted by another person. Freeman reached this conclusion with the assistance of cognitive neuroscientist Itiel Dror and forensic pathologist Anders Eriksson. The trio is currently seeking a peer-reviewed journal to publish their findings, which directly contradict the official narrative maintained by federal authorities for several years.

Access and Collaboration Behind the Study

Mark Epstein, acting as Jeffrey's next of kin, held exclusive access to the autopsy files, which had been withheld from third-party investigators and independent pathologists for years. Mark provided these documents to Dr Freeman in November 2025. This access was critical, as the files contain the primary medical evidence regarding the nature of the injuries sustained by the disgraced financier before his death in custody.

Advertisement

The involvement of Dr Michael Baden, another forensic pathologist hired by Mark Epstein, further complicates the official story. Baden previously stated that the noose found in the cell did not match the injuries on Epstein's body. Baden noted that the markings on the neck would have required a different type of material to produce such trauma. This independent analysis supports the Freeman team's assertion that the physical evidence points away from suicide.

Suspicious Circumstances and Failed Security

The case against the suicide ruling is bolstered by numerous security failures at the federal jail in 2019. The two guards assigned to monitor Epstein's cell reportedly fell asleep and failed to check on him for approximately three hours. This negligence occurred despite an earlier alleged suicide attempt by the financier, which had heightened the security requirements for his cell. Additionally, the surveillance cameras outside the cell malfunctioned, leaving a gap in the official record of events leading up to his death.

Footage from the cameras that did function showed a flash of orange moving toward Epstein's cell shortly before his body was discovered. Inmates are issued orange clothing and bedclothes, but this sighting occurred at 10:39 PM, a time when prisoners should have been locked in their cells for the night. Less than eight hours after this suspicious movement was recorded, Epstein's corpse was found hanging in his cell.

Official Stance Remains Unchanged Despite Doubts

Despite the growing body of counter-evidence, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner continues to stand by its original determination of suicide. Authorities maintain that Epstein displayed behavior in the weeks prior to his death that indicated a desire to end his life. They also cited the recovery of an apparent suicide note as part of the evidence supporting the ruling. The Department of Justice concluded in 2023 that there were job performance failures by prison officials but maintained that Epstein took his own life.

Advertisement

The lack of a clear explanation for the missing noose adds to the mystery. A guard who found the body later told the FBI that he did not recall removing the noose from Epstein's neck. Although a noose was found in the cell, it was later discounted by independent experts as not matching the injuries. Questions persist regarding Epstein's knowledge of powerful connections, with some arguing that others had a motive to silence him. The debate over the true cause of death remains one of the most contentious legal and forensic mysteries of recent years.