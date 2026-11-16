Dr. Michael Freeman disputes the official suicide ruling for Jeffrey Epstein, citing Y-shaped neck injuries consistent with strangulation in a new analysis.

Dr. Michael Freeman, a prominent forensic scientist, is publicly contesting the official determination that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide seven years ago. Freeman, who holds two doctorates in epidemiology and forensic medicine, argues that the physical evidence from Epstein's autopsy file contradicts the conclusion of self-inflicted hanging. The original ruling, established by the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Justice, maintains that Epstein took his own life in his federal jail cell in 2019.

Disputed Forensic Evidence and Injuries

Freeman asserts that the injuries observed on Epstein's neck are inconsistent with typical hanging cases. He told the New York Times that the autopsy photos revealed a deep, ragged bruise that branched into a Y-shape on one side of the neck. In contrast, Freeman explained that standard hanging injuries usually present as a smooth, consistent line that slants upward toward a peak on the neck.

Also read Challenging consensus, scientist says photos show Epstein was killed

According to Freeman, the specific pattern of the bruising is far more consistent with homicidal strangulation than with the mechanics of a hanging. This medical opinion directly challenges the narrative that Epstein used a makeshift noose made from a sheet to end his life, a detail reported by authorities at the time of the discovery of his body.

Access to Autopsy Files and Collaborative Review

The basis for this renewed scrutiny comes from Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, who provided Dr. Freeman with full access to the autopsy file. Mark Epstein, as the deceased's next of kin, was one of the few individuals granted permission to review the documents, which had previously been withheld from independent third-party investigators, pathologists, and forensic scientists. Freeman began his intensive examination of the file in November 2025, following a year-long study initiated by his brother.

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To validate his findings, Freeman collaborated with two other experts in the field. He worked alongside Itiel Dror, a cognitive neuroscientist, and Anders Eriksson, a forensic pathologist. The trio has been actively seeking a peer-reviewed medical journal to publish their joint determination that Epstein did not commit suicide. Their goal is to introduce this independent forensic analysis to the scientific and legal communities.

Background of Suspicious Jail Circumstances

The push to re-examine the death occurs against a backdrop of persistent anomalies surrounding the events of the night Epstein died in 2019. Two correctional officers assigned to monitor Epstein, who had been placed on heightened watch following an earlier alleged suicide attempt, reportedly fell asleep. Consequently, they failed to check on their detainee for approximately three hours.

Compounding these security failures, the surveillance cameras located outside Epstein's cell malfunctioned during the critical window. However, footage from the cameras did capture a flash of orange moving toward the cell area shortly before his death. This sighting is highly unusual because inmates are issued orange clothing and bedclothes, yet prisoners were supposed to be locked in their cells by 10:39 pm.

Contradictory Forensic and Institutional Perspectives

The Department of Justice concluded in 2023 that prison officials committed job performance failures but maintained their stance that Epstein died by suicide. Similarly, the New York City medical examiner's office stated it stands by its original determination. Authorities pointed to Epstein's behavioral patterns in the weeks prior to his death and the recovery of an apparent suicide note as evidence supporting the suicide ruling.

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However, other forensic experts hired by Mark Epstein have raised similar doubts about the physical evidence. Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist, noted that the noose found in the cell did not match the injuries on Epstein's body. Baden argued that the specific markings on the neck would have required a different type of material to produce such damage, further undermining the official suicide narrative. The original noose has never been officially identified or conclusively linked to the injuries sustained.