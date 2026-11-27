Joe Bennett criticizes Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband for inaction regarding his parents Lindsay and Craig Foreman, facing life-threatening conditions in an Iranian prison since January 2025.

Joe Bennett has issued a desperate public appeal to the UK government, warning that his mother Lindsay Foreman and stepfather Craig Foreman face potential death in a rat-infested Iranian prison due to alleged inaction by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband. The couple, both aged 54, have been held in Evin Prison since January 2025 on accusations of espionage that their family describes as entirely fabricated and unjustified.

Bennett, writing to mark his mother's birthday while she remains confined, emphasized that Lindsay and Craig have been left to face these false charges largely alone by Whitehall officials. He highlighted a stark contrast between the perceived power of the Foreign Office and its actual response, noting the impressive marble staircases of the building compared to the silence he received after meeting with Miliband last month.

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Diplomatic Inaction And Comparative Cases

The core of Bennett's argument rests on the classification of his parents' detention as arbitrary, a status he argues would elevate the case from a local consular matter to a high-priority diplomatic dispute between Britain and Iran. He pointed to the precedent set in 2019 when then Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt classified Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's detention as arbitrary, a decision that contributed to her eventual release and return to her family last April.

Bennett also cited the actions of the French government, which took Iran to the International Court of Justice in the previous year regarding the detention of French nationals Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris. Despite these international examples of assertive diplomacy, Bennett stated that requests to formally classify his parents' situation have been ignored by London officials, who claim that a tougher stance might jeopardize ongoing negotiations.

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Torture Allegations And Prison Conditions

Describing the harrowing experiences of Lindsay and Craig in Evin Prison, Bennett detailed their initial months in solitary confinement, which included 30 consecutive days of interrogation for his mother and 14 days for his stepfather. Both victims were reportedly blindfolded during questioning and transport, with Craig subjected to physical aggression and deliberate wall collisions designed to cause maximum psychological distress.

The physical conditions inside the facility are described as unsanitary and frightening, with the prison crawling with vermin. Lindsay Foreman reported finding a rat in her bed, while the couple is forced to rely on loans from other inmates for basic necessities beyond the limited rice and brown slop provided during mealtimes.

Compounding the danger, a bomb blast during the conflict that began on February 28 knocked the windows out of Mr. Foreman's cell while he was on the phone, leading to immediate fears for their survival. The ongoing hostilities involving American and Israeli forces continue to add to the safety concerns for the two British citizens detained in the regime jail.

Official Response And Health Concerns

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office stated that the health and welfare of Craig and Lindsay Foreman remain a top priority. The government confirmed that Britain's Ambassador to Tehran, along with various diplomats and officials in London, has been actively working to provide consular assistance, which includes direct visits to the couple in prison.

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Despite these assurances, Bennett remains skeptical, noting that the family has heard absolutely nothing since their meeting with the Foreign Secretary. He emphasized that the government's excessive caution is itself a significant risk, arguing that without decisive intervention, two innocent British citizens could lose their lives in the notorious Iranian detention facility.

The Foremans previously endured hunger strikes for 93 and 84 days respectively after being blocked from communicating with their families. Bennett hopes that for Lindsay's next birthday, the family will be reunited, but he makes it clear that this depends entirely on the government finding the courage to act and apply the same diplomatic pressure seen in similar high-profile cases.