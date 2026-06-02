Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper Defends UK-China Engagement Amid Criticism Over Human Rights and Trade

Yvette Cooper visited Beijing to explore trade opportunities, drawing accusations from the Conservatives that Labour is 'cosying up' to China. While Cooper emphasized the need for principled engagement with the world's second-largest economy, critics highlighted China's human rights abuses, support for Russia, and the imprisonment of British citizen Jimmy Lai. The visit reflects Labour's broader strategy to boost economic growth through international partnerships despite geopolitical tensions.

Yvette Cooper faced accusations of cozying up to China during her first visit to the country as Labour pursues closer trade ties with Beijing. The Foreign Secretary's trip follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer 's visit earlier this year and Chancellor Rachel Reeves' trip last year, as the government seeks to boost economic growth.

However, Labour's outreach has drawn criticism over China's human rights record, support for Russia, and the imprisonment of pro-democracy activists. Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel claimed Labour lacks the backbone to stand up to China and called for the release of British citizen Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy media tycoon jailed in Hong Kong. Cooper dismissed such criticism as 'cancel culture' foreign policy and defended engagement with China, emphasizing the need for principled diplomacy with major powers.

She stated she raised Lai's case in meetings with Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng and Foreign Minister Wang Yi but provided no details on progress. Discussions also covered China's role in Russia's war in Ukraine, with Cooper noting disagreements but stressing the importance of talks to pressure Russia toward peace. Chinese officials welcomed the engagement, citing an 'important consensus' from Starmer's visit that opened a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Cooper acknowledged areas of disagreement but argued that candid, respectful dialogue would strengthen UK interests and global stability





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Yvette Cooper UK-China Relations Labour Party Jimmy Lai Priti Patel Trade Human Rights Russia-Ukraine War Diplomacy Keir Starmer

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