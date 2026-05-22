Foreign-born Democrat Congresspeople Condemn Rep. Nancy Mace's Resolution

Several foreign-born Democrat Congresspeople responded to South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace's proposal to prevent foreign-born, naturalized U.S. citizens from serving in Congress or as federal judges, denouncing it as xenophobic and immoral. Democrats like Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Shri Thanedar took to social media to criticize Mace's plan.

NEWS TEXT: Several foreign-born Democrat Congresspeople went on the attack after South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace filed a resolution ‘proposing a constitutional amendment ’ that would prevent foreign-born, naturalized U.S. citizens from serving in Congress or as federal judges.

In a post on X from Wednesday, Mace pointed out that Democrat Reps. Ilhan Omar, Shri Thanedar, and Pramila Jayapal, are ‘all born in foreign countries, none were citizens by birth’, and added, ‘All sitting in the United States Congress. All making clear every single day their loyalty is not to America. ’ In response, several Democrats quickly went on the attack against Mace’s plan.

In particular, three foreign-born Democrats rushed to make their own statements to denounce Mace as ‘xenophobic’ and ‘immoral. ’ Democrat Squad member and Washington State Democrat Pramila Jayapal — born in Chennai (formerly Madras), India — called Mace’s resolution ‘xenophobic’ and said her naturalization ceremony was ‘one of the most meaningful days of my life. ’ New Delhi, India-born Illinois Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi posted a video to social media calling Mace ‘immoral’ and ‘un-American’ for her proposal.

For his part, Michigan Dem. Rep. Shri Thanedar — born in Chikkodi, India — tried to make a viral joke out of Mace’s resolution and in a post on X wrote, ‘And I’m introducing a resolution to ban congressmembers who make their staff vote for them as the “Hottest” Woman in Congress from holding office.

’ In her X post on Wednesday, Mace went on to say she had filed a resolution to move Congress to seek a Constitutional amendment that would bar the foreign-born from being elected to Congress, or taking federal judgeships, and other Senate-confirmed offices in the federal government.

‘The people writing America’s laws, confirming America’s judges, and representing America on the world stage should have one loyalty: America. Not any other country,’ Mace continued. To date, twenty-six members of the House were not born in the U.S., including 19 Democrats and seven Republicans, along with six senators, four Democrats and two Republicans, who were born outside the U.S.A. Regardless, Mace’s proposal has an uphill climb to passage.

It would have to be approved by both the House and the Senate by a two-thirds majority vote, but would then have to face passage by three-fourths of the states to be ratified and added to the U.S. constitution. TOPICS: Democrat congresspeople, foreign-born members, Nancy Mace, resolution, constitutional amendment, loyalty to America, xenophobism, immorality





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Democrat Congresspeople Foreign-Born Members Nancy Mace Resolution Constitutional Amendment Xenophobia Immorality

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