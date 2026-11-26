Telemundo meteorologist Gaby Dellan called Saturday's forecast a 'best case scenario,' predicting safe, calm conditions with 10 mph winds and temperatures near 49 degrees.

Organizers have officially moved the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City to Saturday, Nov. 28, after forecasters warned of dangerous winds on Thursday and Friday.

Fox News host breaks rank by siding with Mamdani over postponing Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade New York City rules do not allow the big balloons to fly if wind gusts pass 34 mph or sustained winds go over 23 mph. The rules were put in place after high winds caused problems in the past, including a 1997 accident where wind blew a balloon into a lamppost and hurt spectators.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With strong gusts of 50 to 60 mph or even higher forecast for Thursday and rough weather continuing into Friday, flying the 100 balloons safely was not possible. Moving the event marks the first time in its 100-year history that the parade has been postponed because of weather.