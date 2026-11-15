Forde-Yard Dash: College Football’s Biggest Coaching Hires Are Turning Into Its Biggest Mistakes

Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley and Kyle Whittingham are among those discovering that enormous contracts come with higher expectations and little patience.

The difference between a splashy hire and a smart hire has rarely been more obvious than Saturday in Bloomington, Ind. , wherethe Hoosiers had made the greatest discovery since gold in California by landing Curt CignettiWith bills coming due on some disappointing seasons, it’s time to look at some of the common mistakes being made at hiring time.a $13 million salary—Kirby Smart money—despite having never won anything more prestigious than Conference USA titles in 2017 and ’19.

Not only that, the school paid him College Football Playoff bonuses that were tied to his contract at Mississippi, after leaving the Rebels on the verge of last year’s CFP. Then LSU bankrolled what is believed to be one of the three or four most expensive rosters in the sport, at nearly $50 million.

Also read John Harbaugh Defends Play-Calling After J.J. McCarthy's 293-Yard Night Ends in Loss

Given all that, and given the modern ability to rebuild and win quickly, a whole lot more was expected of Kiffin than the current 6–4 debacle in Baton Rouge. The Tigers’ best win is over 6–4 Auburn. They are 3–4 in the SEC, 0–4 against ranked opponents and 0–3 in one-score games. LSU has had a positive turnover margin in just one game all season, a plus-one against Texas A&M on Sept. 26.

They haven’t recovered an opponent fumble since Sept. 12. Quarterback Sam Leavitt matched Arch Manning on Saturday in careless interceptions, each throwing three. Steve Sarkisian called the brilliant motion swing pass from Manning to Raleek Brown for the win Saturday . Will Stein went for two and the win on a Kenny Minchey QB draw against the Tigers in September.

Kiffin? Not much schematic advantage on display in close games, when the right call at the right time might tip the balance. Having staked everything on Kiffin, LSU has little choice but to spend even more in the portal for next season. Some staff will probably be thrown overboard and replaced by more expensive staff.

Kiffin looked truly miserable on the sideline much of the night Saturday, but the real pressure arrives in 2027.. They were lit up for 305 passing yards Saturday by a quarterback who hadn’t started a game since September 2024, when he was at Old Dominion. It’s all been variations on the same theme—soft on defense, weak on the road, folding against quality opponents. Know what would get a three-loss USC team back into playoff discussion?

Advertisement

Closing with victories over UCLA and Notre Dame. Ohhhhh, wait. Here’s the completion of the nightmare scenario: USC loses to the Bruins on Thanksgiving weekend to finish with four losses, while their crosstown rivals go to the Big Ten championship game and the CFP. If that happens and USC comes up with the money to pay a massive buyout,, who had been the defensive coordinator at Oregon.

Year 1 for Lupoi in Berkeley has been a flaming disaster, with a 3–7 record and four straight blowout losses. Lupoi helped dig his own grave Saturday at Virginia with a goofball fake field goal that turned into a 100-yard pick-six.

Oregon occasionally comes up with some of these gimmick plays in kicking situations—but that’s Oregon, where there usually is the talent to pull things off.earlier this month during the Golden Bears’ open date: “I’d like to continue to stress that this is a guy that’s learning, growing. But now it’s time. These last three games, hopefully four, the trajectory has to be going north.

We have to show that we are growing, there has been some growth and development of our players, our team and the culture is getting stronger. Those are all things that you have to have going forward. ” First game out after those comments: a 36–7 loss to the Cavaliers, which doomed bowl eligibility. Of course, Rivera was instrumental in hiring Lupoi and his staff, so it’s not like he’s blameless here.

, which historically has been a problem. Rivers isn’t exactly Gerry Faust when it comes to a complete lack of familiarity with high-level football, but everything that goes into building a roster and a staff will be new. Best of luck, Pack. But starting over in unfamiliar territory at age 66 has been a complete flop, with the Wolverines 5–5 and among the most inept offensive teams in the country.

It looks like Utah knew that it was high time to move on with its succession plan to Morgan Scalley, who has crushed his first season leading the undefeated Utes.is also showing signs of being a Whittingham-level bad hire at Colorado State. The 64-year-old pulled up stakes after a successful four-year run at Connecticut to preside over the worst defense in seven years at the FBS level.

The Rams are surrendering an unimaginable 47.6 points per game, the most since Massachusetts gave up an FBS-record 52.7 in 2019. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. They gave up 73 on Saturday to a very bad Washington State team, which followed 64 to Boise State, 66 to Texas State, 56 to Oregon State and 59 to UTSA. You might recall that Mora fired his defensive coordinator in the middle of the game against UTSA, and apparently there was no competent replacement on staff.

Advertisement

: “The place I came from , they’ve won national championships in basketball, so the whole school knew how to win. We have to teach people around here how to win. ” Mora’s UConn football program had absolutely nothing to do with those 18 national titles. But congrats on the stolen valor while making your current employer look bad.to be his permanent replacement.

Golding then did two things he absolutely had to do: keeping all oars in the water last year and guiding the Rebels all the way to the CFP semifinals, then beating Kiffin in September in the mother of all grudge matches. That moved Ole Miss to 3–0. Since then: 3–4, including wheels-off blowouts against Florida and Georgia .

On Sunday, the Rebels failed to take advantage of their SEC dispensation to delay their road game at Oklahoma, quickly falling behind 14–0 and never leading. The Sooners kept all receipts. Ole Miss is now out of the playoff race. After retaining star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and starting the season ranked in the top 10, more was expected.at Wake Forest.

Hired away from Washington State, Dickert went a surprising 9–4 in his debut season and has led a 9–1 power surge this year. The Demon Deacons have averaged 44.7 points and a 39.3-point margin of victory over their last seven games,. The most recent rout was the most impressive, destroying SMU on the road to all but demand a spot in the CFP selection committee’s 12-team bracket this week.

Each week, The Dash selects and seeds the 12 teams who belong in the College Football Playoff as if today were Selection Sunday. But before getting to that, we have to discuss whether, which continued this season with a No. 5 ranking the first week and a move up to No. 3 in the second.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers were rather shockingly dropped five spots without playing from Week 1 to Week 2, plummeting from No. 4 to No. 9. The explanation: Almost everyone Indiana played lost while the Hoosiers were off, diminishing their résumé. Well, now it’s the Tide’s turn to deal with a diminished résumé.

Look what happened to their quality victories: Kentucky lost for the second straight week, falling to 7–3; South Carolina lost, falling to 6–4; Mississippi State lost again, falling to 4–6; Texas A&M lost, falling to 4–6; and LSU lost, falling to 6–4. At this point, Alabama has one win over a ranked team . Fiesta Bowl:Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing.

He cohosts the Others Receiving Votes podcast for SI and is a regular contributor to the Tony Kornheiser Show podcast. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize.

A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.