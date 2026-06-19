Ford Teases Affordable $30,000 Electric Pickup Truck for 2027 Launch

Ford Motor Company is developing a new small electric pickup truck with a target price near $30,000, aiming to make EVs more accessible. Prototype testing videos reveal a design similar to the Maverick and confirm an LFP battery. The vehicle is slated for a 2027 release.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are rapidly gaining traction in the automotive industry, driven by a growing desire for gasoline independence. Ford Motor Company is aiming to accelerate this shift by introducing a compelling new option: an affordable small electric pickup truck.

Teased during prototype testing ahead of its expected 2027 launch, Ford has revealed details about this upcoming model, which is projected to have a starting MSRP around $30,000. Achieving this price point could be a significant development in the EV market, potentially boosting mass adoption by making electric vehicles more accessible to a broader range of buyers. Ford has internally referred to this yet-to-be-named truck as a "unicorn," underscoring the perceived challenge and ambition of the project.

The company is offering a series of videos on its website that document the development process, providing an inside look at the vehicle's creation and testing. With the average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hovering near $49,000, a capable new electric truck priced substantially lower would be a welcome addition for cost-conscious consumers.

If this truck were available today, its combination of utility and affordability would likely make it a top contender in the rapidly expanding electric truck segment. Originally announced in August 2025, Ford has gradually been teasing its new electric truck, and now it is inviting customers to follow its development journey.

Although the prototype is covered in a camouflage wrap, concealing its final design, visual assessments suggest it shares a similar overall shape to the popular Ford Maverick but likely features a shorter hood, hinting at a more compact, efficient package. The released videos provide a glimpse into the vehicle's capabilities, showing it navigating snowy conditions and offering a brief tour of the production facility where it is being built.

Specific technical specifications remain limited, but Ford has confirmed the truck will utilize a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry paired with a 400-volt electrical architecture. Industry reports also suggest ambitious performance targets, including a zero-to-60 mph acceleration time of approximately 4.5 seconds. In one of the development videos, Chris Kirkland, a senior vehicle software specialist at Ford, discusses testing critical dynamics such as stability and traction control systems, as well as the fine-tuning of the all-electric power-assisted steering.

While consumers will have to wait until 2027 to purchase this truck, Ford is actively encouraging interested buyers to engage with the content and follow the vehicle's progress through to production. If Ford can successfully deliver a reliable, $30,000 electric truck that meets expectations, it could genuinely be a game-changer for the automotive industry, democratizing electric vehicle ownership and reshaping the competitive landscape for years to come





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Electric Vehicle EV Truck Ford Affordable EV 2027 Launch LFP Battery Electric Pickup

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