Ford Signs Familiar IMSA Faces for Final 3 Le Mans Hypercar Seats

Matt Campbell, Nick Yelloly, and Tom Blomqvist are joining Ford's effort to win Le Mans overall for the first time since 1969.

After almost 60 circles around the sun away, Ford's return to the top class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is just one more year off.

The brand may not have shown itsMatt Campbell, a long-time Porsche factory driver, joins the team after spending the past four seasons running factory-backed 963 prototypes in IMSA and the FIA World Endurance Championship. Campbell's career highlights include an overall win at the 2024 24 Hours of Daytona and a 2025 championship, won in two different Porsche Penske driver lineups.

He also won an IMSA GTD Pro title in a Porsche GT car back in 2022.program to the new Ford operation. After coming up through the single-seater ladder, Yelloly moved into GT cars and became a fixture in BMW's GT3 racers throughout Europe before making a surprise appearance in the brand's factory IMSA GTP lineup in 2023. He moved to Acura two years later, and has secured three overall wins in three and a half seasons of IMSA racing.

Tom Blomqvist has been an anchor of the Acura GTP program since it split from Team Penske in the end of the IMSA DPi era. He won the 2022 DPi championship for Acura and Meyer Shank Racing before putting in a heroic final stint to win the 24 Hours of Daytona on the debut of LMDh-spec race cars in 2023.

He followed that up with runner-up finishes in the next 24-hour races at Daytona, but he has just one win in the past three seasons. Campbell, Blomqvist, and Yelloly's exact places in the six-driver, two-car lineup have not yet been confirmed. Specific lineups should be revealed at a later date, as will the car's actual name and design. Since Ford has not yet confirmed any sort of IMSA program for North America, the brand has no further open seats.

Fred Smith's love of cars comes from his fascination with auto racing. Unfortunately, that passion led him to daily drive a high-mileage, first-year Porsche Panamera. He is still thinking about the last lap of the 2011 Indianapolis 500.





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