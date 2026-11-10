Ford has unveiled a one-off Bronco SUV with 1,200 horsepower designed for Arctic rescue operations.

Ford’s New One-Off Bronco Is a 1,200 HP Arctic Rescue SUV has upped the ante, giving the duo a refreshed, modern design that pays homage to elegant 1950s watches—the year 1956, to be exact, which is when its Ref. 6073 dress watch made its debut .

A New Documentary Gives Vintage Watch Dealers Their Due Those retro cues can be seen on both watches, from the beveled lugs to the concentric circles, in different gray finishes, curling their way across the dial, all housed within each 40 mm stainless-steel case. The more complicated model of the two is the Fiftysix Complete Calendar. The watch is home to a dark gray gradient opaline in the dial’s center, surrounded by a light-gray sunburst gradient on the chapter ring.

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You’ll spot the day of the week display and the month in rectangular windows toward the top of the dial, adorned with both Arabic numerals, and straight indexes; the moon phase fits right at 6 o’clock with a black night sky to complete the monochrome look. The Fiftysix Self-Winding reserves the colors of its sibling, showing off a lighter gray gradient in its opaline center dial with a darker gray sunburst design living in the chapter ring.

The lighter hue comes back into play on the minutes track, too. The hands on both models are finished in blue SuperLuminova. As with the 1956 Ref. 6073, both of the new models sport self-winding movements. For the Fiftysix Self-Winding, that means you’re getting the mechanical Caliber 1326, which offers up an hours, minutes, central seconds, and date display.

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The watch sports a stop-seconds device for more accurate time-setting and a 48-hour power reserve. The Fiftysix Complete Calendar, meanwhile, is home to the Calibre 2460 QCL/1 that powers the date, day of the week, and month displays, and, of course, that moon phase that only needs to be tweaked every 122 years. Here, the power reserve sits at 40 hours, with a frequency of 4 Hz. You can spot both movements in all their glory via the transparent sapphire crystal caseback on each watch, too. Vacheron has also paired each new timepiece with a nubuck calfskin leather strap.

“Because we humans live in a world of myriad and constantly changing visual references, our ‘eye’ also evolves over time and Vacheron Constantin is no exception,” Christian Selmoni, the maison’s legacy and style director, said in a press statement. “Therefore, while all of our designs are characterized by a certain timelessness we constantly review and often revise them.

The maison’s motto “Do better if possible, and that is always possible” is not just an exhortation to push the boundaries of technical excellence; it is also an invitation to creativity—to think differently, look at things in new ways, embrace change and safeguard our traditions without remaining static. The evolution of these Fiftysix designs is a perfect example.

” Vacheron Constantin has been indulging in that creativity more than a few times this year, including a few dazzlers in the Overseas lineup. The company debutedmeasuring in at a cool 34.5 mm, to the delight of small-watch fans everywhere, in July; more recently, it gave thethe blue treatment, showing off an azure dial making its debut with the model housed in an 18-karat white-gold case. Nicole Hoey is Robb Report's digital editor.

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While studying at Boston University, she read, wrote and read some more as an English and journalism major. A class taught by a Boston Globe copy editor…Variety ‘Artificial’ Star Andrew Garfield Recalls Believing OpenAI’s Sam Altman Was ‘Genuinely Great’ and Could Be ‘My Future Best Friend’