The 2028 Mustang GTD 1901 honors Sweepstakes, the race car Henry Ford drove himself to win in 1901, two years before Ford Motor Company was founded.

Sometimes, going backwards seems like the only way to move forward. Automakers across the globe often rely on what executives and designers did for the brand decades ago to sell what's new.

Now, Ford is fully leaning into that playbook to help explain why the latest Mustang GTD wears paint and interior trimmings inspired by a race car built by Ford before the brand itself existed in the first place.than the much cheaper Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. Still, it's the heritage behind the model that adds to its overall appeal. That's key since, is quite the desirable car all on its own.

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It makes 815 horsepower, sends all of that to the rear wheels only, and directly pays homage to Henry Ford's 1901 race car that helped him put his name on the map. Ford's very first race car was a simple two-cylinder machine. Henry Ford didn't hire someone else to pilot it either. In 1901, he went up against established drivers and managed to win a glass punch bowl and a $1,000 cash prize.

Adjusted for inflation, that would be well over $35,000 in today's money. The original car had a black body, white tires, and a red-painted frame. Henry Ford called that car"Sweepstakes.

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" The new GTD 1901 mimics the color scheme as best it can, given modern manufacturing and production. The tires remain black, but the body blends a livery of black and red in a direct link to the original car.

"Everything we do in racing is a gamble," said Scott Bartlett, manager of on-road racing and product marketing at Ford. "But without Henry Ford taking a risk on October 10, 1901, we wouldn't be able to watch thewearing the colors of Sweepstakes at Petit Le Mans on October 3, 2026. To this day, we live by his example. You have to push the limits and sometimes put it all on the line to create the future.

That is what we do at Ford Racing.

" To that end, this new GTD 1901 wears a livery that harkens back to that original race car. It blends a new racing stripe layout with red and black and then adds more inside. Recycled titanium from F-22 fighter jets makes up the paddle shifters and gear selector knob. Magnesium wheels cut unsprung mass.

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Mahogany Red leather and suede add a touch of comfort and luxury to an otherwise racing-focused cabin. Ford hasn't said how many GTD 1901s it will build. Ultimately, though, it's meant to signify to potential buyers just how far Ford will go when it comes to celebrating its own heritage and customizing its most expensive offering.