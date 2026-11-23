If you want the performance pack bundled into your new pickup’s price, be prepared to pay around $50K.

. The compact unibody pickup landed in 2021 with a splash worthy of Homer Simpson off a high dive, thanks to its mix of truck bed utility, car-like ride and handling, and available hybrid power, all—technically if not practically—available for under $20,000.

Prices have admittedly climbed since then, even outpacing inflation, and the lineup has seen its fair share of rejiggering over the last five years; the standard engine switched from the hybrid setup to the turbocharged inline-four and then back to the hybrid, for example. The biggest change, however, has been the addition of more fun variants:But what if you already have a Maverick and want to add some zip? Or the Lobo’s just isn’t potent enough for you?

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Well, that’s where the new Maverick SV300T Package comes into play. But you’ll have to pony up Mustang-like money if you want to see your new compact pickup come equipped with it when you pick up your zero-mile new rig at the local Blue Oval dealer.

The package—which, regrettably, shoves the numerical portion of its name between the letters to keep it from being a proper SVT—comes from the Ford Custom Garage, Dearborn’s in-house upgrade division, and ties together official Ford Racing parts and other Ford accessories to make a sportier Maverick. It’s made for AWD XLT, Lariat, and Lobo models, with the marquee attracting an engine reflash and a Mustang EcoBoost-sourced turbo and an upgraded intercooler to push power from 250 hp and 280 lb-ft to 300 hp and 250 lb-ft; there’s also a Borla exhaust.

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XLT and Lariat rigs gain Maverick Lobo shocks, lowering springs, and upgraded stabilizer components; they can also opt for an available front brake upgrade. On top of that, Ford throws in a few visual upgrades to help make the SV300T’s presence known even before people hear that Borla exhaust. 20-inch wheels come in either black or bronze, as do matching hood and body graphics. Specific lettering on the tailgate also comes along for the ride, and XLT and Lariat trim versions pick up a new lower front spoiler.

Plus, if you buy the package with a new Maverick, performance-oriented tires are included, whereas customers adding it after purchase will have to pick them out separately. Choosing to get the SV300T at purchase, however, means adding $13,395 to the price of a new Lobo, and $15,595 to an XLT or Lariat.

Granted, that includes installation and allows owners to wrap it into the truck’s financing, but that still pushes the price to $49,680 for the XLT and $48,090 for the Lobo, based on 2027 model year pricing. Buy SV300T à la carte instead, and the pricing seems a bit more stomach-able; the XLT kit will run you $6075, and the Lobo version $4500. Keep in mind, though, doing so means you’ll have to have an ASE-certified tech handle the install, and you’ll still need to go out and buy new rubber on top of that to make the most of it.and Jalopnik, among other outlets.

You can often find him test-driving new cars in New York City, cursing the slow-moving traffic surrounding him.