Ford Reveals Development Details of $30,000 Electric Pickup with Megacasting and Planned 400V Architecture

Ford's upcoming entry-level electric pickup will use extensive megacasting, a novel three-section assembly process, and a 400-volt battery system to achieve an approximate $30,000 price. Design cues suggest a boxy silhouette with vertical headlamps, potentially Maverick-sized, while performance aims to match a Mustang EcoBoost. The EV will offer V2L and in-house motors intended to be the world's cheapest.

The American automaker Ford is offering a glimpse into the development of its forthcoming entry-level electric pickup truck, a vehicle described as make-or-break for the brand.

In a new video series, Ford reveals details about cold-weather testing, a radical new assembly process, and potential final design elements. The design sketches indicate a rather boxy vehicle with vertical headlamps and a car-like silhouette. Separate video footage of camouflaged prototypes suggests the truck may be roughly the size of a Maverick with a relatively short bed.

However, the final appearance and name remain unconfirmed by Ford, though rumors include a possible revival of the Ranchero nameplate. Ford's new mid-size electric pickup will heavily utilize megacasting technology, employing huge body parts that reduce the total number of components. The vehicle structure is divided into three main sections-front, middle, and rear-which are bolted together. Initially, each section was to be assembled on separate lines before final bolting.

Another video shows the process where the front part is attached to the main chassis in a factory area nicknamed "The Chapel of Love," where the two sections are metaphorically "married.

" Mark Gentry of Ford's New Model Program Development Center, with 27 years of prototype experience, stated that no previous Ford prototype has come together as easily as this new EV. Workers use both bolts and adhesive in the assembly process. Ford claims the upcoming electric pickup will deliver the interior space of a mid-size truck within the footprint of a Maverick.

Performance targets include acceleration comparable to a gas-powered Mustang EcoBoost and greater spaciousness than a Toyota RAV4, aided by a front trunk and rear bed. Powertrain specifics are not finalized, but the automaker hints at using either lithium iron phosphate (LFP) or nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery chemistry.

The traction battery is expected to have a capacity around half that of the cheapest F-150 Lightning, but Ford asserts the vehicle will achieve sufficient range because it is much lighter and more aerodynamic. The battery pack will be rated at 400 volts, a deliberate choice for affordability and compatibility with existing charging infrastructure, rather than adopting higher-voltage systems. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality will be included, allowing owners to power tools and appliances from the main battery.

Additionally, Ford is developing in-house electric motors it claims will be the cheapest in the world, helping to keep overall vehicle costs low and support the approximately $30,000 target price point





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Ford Electric Pickup Megacasting 400 Volt Battery LFP Battery Entry-Level EV Electric Truck Development

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