Ford is recalling nearly 61,000 2026 Transit vans over a software glitch that can freeze the body control module and shut off trailer lights.

All of this has happened in such a ‘compressed’ timeframe: Kyle BassNvidia stock plunges 15% amid leadership scandalWall Street rotation takes shape as investors eye Nvidia earningsFederal Reserve automated by AI could eliminate human bias, Jackie DeAngelis saysMamdani's 'shuffled around the chairs on the deck' with NYPD moves: Paul MauroFord is recalling nearly 61,000 2026 Transit vans because a software glitch could cause trailer lights and other features to stop working, increasing the risk of a crash.nearly 61,000 Transit vans over a software issue that could disable trailer lights, interior lighting and other electrical features, according to federal regulators.

The recall was issued for 60,956 2026 Transit vans, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in its announcement. The defect could cause a body control module to freeze, shutting off trailer taillights, reverse lights, interior cabin lighting, air conditioning and some power outlets. Ford is recalling nearly 61,000 Transit vans over a software issue that could disable trailer lights, interior lighting and other electrical features.

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"A software error in the body control module C may cause the module to freeze, shutting off certain features such as interior lighting and trailer lights," the NHTSA said. "If the trailer tail, position and reverse lamps do not illuminate, other drivers may have difficulty seeing the trailer, which can increase the risk of a crash," the recall notice reads.

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"The driver may receive multiple vehicle warnings indicating that the affected features are inoperative or operating in a degraded state," it added. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE Ford identified the problem while reviewing a warranty claim for an unresponsive control module in August. As of Oct. 2, the company said it had received 124 warranty claims, 53 field reports and one customer report in North America.

Dealers will update the body control module software free of charge, or owners may receive an over-the-air update, which is expected to become available in January 2027.