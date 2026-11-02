Ford Privacy Promise Blocks Data Sales Amid GM Legal Settlement

Ford launches its Privacy Promise to ban selling driving data, following General Motors' $220 million settlement over illegal data sales to insurers and brokers.

Ford has announced the Ford Privacy Promise, a new policy commitment declaring that the automaker will not sell customer driving data to third parties such as data brokers or insurance companies. This strategic move comes in the wake of a significant legal settlement involving rival General Motors, which recently paid $220 million to resolve allegations that it illegally sold drivers' personal information to external entities.

The announcement aims to restore consumer trust in the growing market for connected vehicle technologies by prioritizing transparency and giving owners greater control over the information their cars collect.

GM $220 Million Settlement Details

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General Motors agreed to pay $220 million to settle a lawsuit brought by a coalition of 36 attorneys general who accused the company of violating consumer privacy laws. The legal action centered on the Smart Driver program, an initiative GM launched and subsequently ended in 2024, which enrolled millions of drivers between 2016 and 2024. State regulators alleged that GM collected detailed behavioral data, including braking patterns, acceleration habits, and location information, without proper consent for sharing with insurers.

The investigation revealed that data brokers acquired this driving behavior information from GM and subsequently sold it to insurance companies. These insurers then utilized the metrics, such as how often individuals exceeded speed limits or drove at certain times of day, to help determine insurance premiums for customers. The settlement addresses these specific practices and reinforces new internal steps GM claims it has already taken to strengthen its data privacy protocols and clarify what information is shared.

Ford Privacy Promise Mechanism

The Ford Privacy Promise establishes a clear boundary by explicitly stating that Ford will not sell information about how customers drive their vehicles to any outside entities. This policy is designed to address growing consumer anxiety regarding data privacy, a concern validated by a recent Ford survey of just over 1,000 U.S. consumers. The survey found that 91 percent of respondents consider data privacy to be highly important, indicating a strong market demand for ethical data handling practices in the automotive sector.

While Ford prohibits the sale of driving data, the company acknowledges that many consumers are willing to trade some personal information for enhanced vehicle features. According to the survey results, 56 percent of respondents valued their privacy but remained open to sharing data if it resulted in tangible benefits or improved car functionality. This balance is central to Ford's approach, which seeks to maintain a trust-based relationship with customers while still leveraging connected data for service improvements.

Consumer Impact and Vehicle Features

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Under the new framework, Ford drivers retain the ability to manage their privacy settings, though opting out of data sharing has functional consequences for vehicle operation. Customers who choose not to share connected vehicle data with Ford will find certain features unavailable, including internet connectivity, the BlueCruise hands-free driving system, and real-time vehicle location tracking through the official Ford app. These restrictions highlight the trade-off between complete privacy and the convenience of advanced telematics and remote services.

Ford states that its existing controls for adjusting privacy settings have been available for years, but the company intends to make them more accessible and easier for drivers to understand. Kristin Jones, Ford Chief Privacy Officer, emphasized that the initiative is about building a trust relationship with customers who are increasingly wary of how companies manage their personal information. She noted that while Ford does not comment on competitors, the industry-wide shift toward stricter data ethics is responding to valid consumer concerns about data security.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

The timing of Ford's announcement appears closely linked to the fallout from General Motors' legal troubles, although Ford has stated it is not directly reacting to competitor actions. The GM spokesperson described the settlement as addressing a product they have already discontinued, while reaffirming a commitment to clear communication about data usage and protection. This incident has intensified scrutiny on all automakers regarding their handling of the massive amounts of data generated by modern connected vehicles.

As regulatory bodies continue to examine data practices across the tech and automotive industries, companies are under pressure to provide clearer opt-in and opt-out mechanisms for consumers. The resolution of the GM case sets a financial and legal precedent that may influence how other manufacturers approach data monetization. Ford's commitment to the Ford Privacy Promise positions the company as a competitor focusing on data ethics, potentially influencing consumer choices as the market for connected car services expands further in the coming years.