Ford Mustang Dark Horse Driver Leads LAPD on Wild Chase Along Mulholland Drive Before Crash

The driver couldn't outrun the cops—but his passenger, apparently fresh out of jail for felony evading, insisted he could have.

. Packed with tight curves, dramatic views, and homes owned by the rich and famous, the scenic route is one of the most famous roads in America.

However, one Ford Mustang driver and his boastful passenger allegedly decided to turn it into a setting for a high-speed police chase. , the pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday, November 5. Police reportedly had reason to believe that the Mustang was stolen, but their attempt to pull it over kicked off a chase that lasted nearly a half hour, with the Ford reportedly hitting speeds of about 80 miles per hour.

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The driver reportedly didn’t stick to Mulholland Drive; he also jumped on Highway 101 and then Interstate 405, before eventually losing control and crashing on Woodcliff Road in Sherman Oaks. Authorities say that despite being injured, the driver tried to flee on foot after the crash but was quickly caught. The passenger was also detained, and he had some words for the police.

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“I just got out of the joint for felony evading,” the passenger told authorities, as captured on video. “If I was driving, you wouldn’t have caught me, I swear to God. ” In any event, the passenger was released after police questioned him. As for his buddy behind the wheel?

He’s now facing felony evading charges of his own. A 500-horsepowermay be made to eat up corners, but if those corners are on Mulholland Drive in the middle of the night—with police officers behind, no less—it might be better to keep those horses in the stable.