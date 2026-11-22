Stanford running back Ford rushed for 151 yards and scored two touchdowns while throwing for one in the Cardinal's 44-26 victory over California. This win marks Stanford's second consecutive Big Game title, extending California's worst losing streak since 2022.

ran for two touchdowns while throwing for one and rushed for 151 yards in Stanford's 44-26 win over California in the Big Game on Saturday.

The junior running back scored twice early in the third quarter to help Stanford pull away. Chico Holt Cal responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive culminating on Taimane Pucell's 2-yard rushing touchdown. The Bears never threw on the drive. Ian Strong to tie it again with 45 seconds before half.

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Stanford went to the half up 17-14 on a 14-yard field goal following a 52-yard fumble return from Ford scored on a 1-yard plunge early in the third. The two-point conversion failed and the lead was 23-14. Minutes later he broke free for 63 yards to account for his third touchdown. Warren foundpunched in a one-yard score for the Bears' first second-half touchdown since Oct. 17.

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The Cardinal closed their scoring with a 48-yardStanford: The Cardinal took the Big Game for the second straight year after having lost the previous four. It was Ford's fourth game with at least 149 yards rushing over his last five. California: The Golden Bears have been outscored 110-14 over the past four second halves. They have been outscored 211-72 over the five-game losing streak, the program's worst run since 2022.