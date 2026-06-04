Ford issues recall for nearly 420,000 vehicles over seat belt defect

Ford’s new recall covers certain Expedition and Lincoln Navigator model vehicles manufactured between 2018 and 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Ford recalled certain model Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles over a seat belt issue. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explained that seat belts that don’t retract or extend may fail or restrain a person in the vehicle, elevating the risk of an injury or crash. officials say that the "seat belt pretensioner" in the driver and/or front passenger seat could inadvertently lock the seat belt, preventing the belt from retracting or extending.

Owners of the recalled Ford vehicles can take them to their local dealership where technicians will assess and replace the seat belt retractors if needed for free. Interim letters to notify owners of the safety hazard will be mailed on June 8, with additional letters mailed once a remedy is available, which are expected in August. , this recall replaces and expands previous NHTSA recalls 24V099 and 25V197.

Cars previously evaluated or repaired under the prior recalls will need the new repair completed. Information for this story was provided by a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall notice. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





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