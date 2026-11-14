Ford Fiesta buyers guide: Bag Britain’s favourite used car for £2500

A best-seller when new, the Fiesta makes a smart used buy in Mk8 form

? Like the original Mini, it was a rite of passage for many drivers, which was why everyone was stunned when, four years ago,pulled the plug on it.

The last generation was the eighth and that’s the one under the spotlight here. We’ve excluded the ST The regular Mk8 Fiesta was launched in 2017, looking much like its predecessor.

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However, closer examination revealed the new car to be slightly longer and wider - 15% stiffer too, the basis for improvements to the handling. Our testers declared it the outstanding choice for keener drivers. You could have your Fiesta with a 69bhp or 84bhp Duratec 1.1 Ti-VCT petrol engine, a three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0T Ecoboost petrol in 99bhp, 123bhp and 138bhp flavours or a 1.5-litre diesel with 84bhp or 118bhp.

The VCT engines are slow, have a five-speed gearbox and are suitable only for lightly laden town work. They’re cheap, though. Our pick of the Ecoboost units, which have a six-speed gearbox, is the 123bhp version. It produces dollops of torque for a punchy but reasonably economical driving experience.

The diesel suits high-mileage drivers but was dropped in 2020. From 2019, the Ecoboost’s wet belt was replaced with an arguably more reliable timing chain; three years later, so did the 99bhp version. In 2020, a manual-only, 48V mild-hybrid Ecoboost, badged 1.0T mHEV and available in 123bhp and 153bhp outputs, joined the range. There’s no shortage of space in the front of the Mk8 Fiesta, while the rear has a little more leg room than in a Mk7.

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Two people will be comfortable on the back bench, but three will be cosy. Most versions have a backrest that folds 60/40 to reveal a reasonably large boot, if far from class-leading. If you’re struggling to tell the Fiesta Mk7 and Mk8 apart, check their dashboards. The Mk8’s was all-new and is dominated by an 8.0in touchscreen.

Our testers weren’t blown away by the new Sync 3 infotainment system and it’s unlikely to wow anyone today, but as you progress up the trim levels, it acquires more features, including sat-nav. Most trim levels feature a welcome mix of materials, albeit dominated by hard plastics. Fit and finish is okay but a Volkswagen Polo is better.

We may not be getting a new Fiesta ever again, but Ford's icon lives on as a cheap, fun used buy The trims you’re most likely to encounter are Zetec , Titanium and ST-Line . Top-spec Vignale is a bit of fun.

If you plan to keep your post-2019 chain-drive Ecoboost for a while, choosing one of these over anything too basic could be a wise decision. A 2022 facelift brought a more aggressive-looking front end and updated kit such as LED headlights, a sharp-looking 12.3in instrument cluster on higher trims and improved safety features. And then it was game up.

Despite its flaws - namely a smallish rear cabin and the infamous wet belt - a Mk8 Fiesta is a cracking used buy and so plentiful that you’ve no reason to fall for a dud. Especially with wet-belt engines, check the car has a full service history and scrutinise invoices for the grade of oil used. Listen for rattling and from cold the engine occasionally sounding like a tractor. All engines have been known to develop oil leaks.

Low-mileage diesel engines can suffer diesel particulate filter issues caused by a lack of adequate regeneration. On mHEV models, check the stop-start system, cylinder deactivation and regen systems are working. Clutches are not the most robust so check the bite point and for it slipping under load. Some manual gearboxes have a badly fitted bearing that causes them to grind.

The early torque-converter automatic gearbox and later dual-clutch gearbox are reliable but still test them thoroughly. On ST-Line models, check you can live with the firmer suspension. Zetec and Titanium are softer and more comfortable. All can suffer from worn drop links and bushes and failure of rear axle bushes.

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Ensure that the rear bumper isn't rubbing the body, causing localised corrosion, that panels match and that doors are accurately aligned. Rear door seals can perish, causing water ingress. Check the headlights for internal delamination. Be sure the seat material is in good condition and not saggy or bunched up and check the Sync 3 infotainment system is free of glitches.

Not sure if the Ecoboost engine you're looking at has a wet belt or a timing chain? The turbo is at the front on a wet-belt engine and at the rear on a chain engine. Note that on a chain engine the oil pump continues to be driven by a wet belt. It's not under the same load but may degrade over time.

Early, 1.0 and 1.1 petrols with highish mileages and 1.5 diesels with well north of 100,000. Don't mistake a late Mk7 for a Mk8.

"I have a 2018 1.0T Ecoboost that's done 71,000 miles. A few months ago, the oil light started flickering before staying on permanently. I took the car to a garage who told me to stop driving it immediately. They checked the engine for oil leaks and then drained the oil and inspected the oil filter.

"Both had traces of what they thought might be rubber and said the engine probably needed a new wet timing belt because bits of the old one might be stopping the oil from flowing around. I gave them the go-ahead - the bill was just over £1000 - and the light hasn't returned.

The car has a good but not full ford service history and I've been told the right grade of oil will be vital for protecting the belt in future.

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