Ford Europe President Jim Baumbick opposes new EU rules excluding Turkish-assembled vans from subsidies. The move risks penalizing established investments and weakening the industry's ability to compete with Chinese rivals.

Ford Europe has issued a stark warning to the European Union regarding proposed trade regulations that would disqualify vehicles assembled in Türkiye from receiving "Made in Europe" incentives. Jim Baumbick, President of Ford Europe, explicitly stated that these new rules would effectively penalize significant capital investments the automaker has made in Türkiye under existing regulatory frameworks. The proposal aims to restrict subsidies and public procurement contracts exclusively to vehicles manufactured entirely within European Union borders.

Threat To Transit Van Subsidies And Contracts

The primary concern for Ford is the potential ineligibility of its Transit van models, which are currently assembled in Türkiye, for various financial benefits. Under the planned regulations, such economic advantages would be reserved strictly for vehicles produced completely within the European Union. This exclusion would directly impact Ford's commercial vehicle segment, which relies heavily on the Turkish production facilities to serve the broader European market.

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Baumbick highlighted that excluding vehicles from Türkiye would significantly weaken automakers operating within Europe. He urged European Union policymakers to reconsider the proposal to ensure the industry remains competitive against rising rivals, particularly those from China. The automaker argues that such a move would disrupt supply chains and increase costs without providing any tangible benefit to the European manufacturing base.

Investment History And Production Realities

Jim Baumbick emphasized that the investment in Türkiye is only three years old and has yet to be fully recouped by the company. Moving the assembly of Transit vans to the company's plant in Cologne, Germany, would shorten the vehicle's product cycle and potentially reduce overall manufacturing capacity. Such a relocation would also increase production costs without improving the quality of the van or enhancing Ford's competitive position in the global market.

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The President of Ford Europe noted that fifty percent of the parts used in the Transit van are produced in Europe. The vans are developed and tested in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Belgium, adhering to the regulations that were in force at the time of investment. Automakers typically make long-term investment decisions based on periods of ten, twenty, or thirty years, requiring sufficient certainty to plan production effectively.

Türkiye's Role In Global Manufacturing

Türkiye Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir stated that the country provides the economic dynamism and competitiveness that the European Union needs. He made these remarks on November 5 at the opening of the 17th Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul. Kacir explained that Türkiye has worked over the past twenty-four years to become a key player in global competition by strengthening its production capabilities and technological expertise.

These efforts have elevated the country into the ranks of the world's leading manufacturing hubs, both within Europe and globally. Türkiye has been part of the Customs Union agreement with the European Union since the mid-1990s. This long-standing agreement allows manufacturers and suppliers from both sides to integrate their production and supply chains, fostering deep economic ties that new regulations could disrupt.

Strategic Implications For Future Trade

Ford Europe is calling on the European Union to protect existing investments and use incentives to guide future production decisions. Baumbick argued that policymakers should provide companies with the stability needed to plan their manufacturing strategies over the long term. Sudden changes in trade rules could undermine the trust that global automakers place in European regulatory frameworks.

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The controversy highlights the tension between protecting domestic European manufacturing and maintaining strong trade relationships with strategic partners like Türkiye. For Ford, the ability to leverage its Turkish facilities is crucial for maintaining cost efficiency and market share in the commercial vehicle segment. The outcome of this debate will likely influence how other major automakers approach their production strategies in the region.

As the European Union deliberates on these proposals, the impact on the automotive sector remains uncertain. Industry leaders are closely watching the proceedings, aware that decisions regarding trade incentives will shape the future of European manufacturing. The potential exclusion of Turkish-made vehicles could set a precedent for how the bloc defines its industrial policy in an increasingly competitive global economy.

The situation underscores the complex interdependencies within European supply chains and the challenges of balancing regional protectionism with global trade obligations. For consumers and businesses relying on commercial vehicles, the stability of production networks is essential for maintaining competitive pricing and availability. The resolution of this dispute will be critical for the health of the European automotive industry.