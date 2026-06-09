Ford Escort Mk1 RS Makes Stunning Return to Roads with £295,000 Price Tag

The Mk1 Ford Escort is making a stunning return to our roads more than half a century after the last example came off the Essex assembly lines. A limited run of 150 officially licensed Escort RS - standing for Rallye Sport - cars are being built by Coventry-based specialist Boreham Motorworks. Each example of the reborn classic will cost an eye-watering £295,000.

The Mk1 Ford Escort is making a stunning return to our roads more than half a century after the last example came off the Essex assembly lines.

A limited run of 150 officially licensed Escort RS - standing for Rallye Sport - cars are being built by Coventry-based specialist Boreham Motorworks. While the Mk1 Escort was an icon in its own right, the rally-inspired RS road cars are part of 1970s automotive folklore.

So much so that a cherished example of an original RS1600 Escort will today set you back in the region of £80,000 - and that's only if you can prise it out of the grip of collectors. But the 'continumod' RS cars being built - all of them to an incredibly high specification - blow that value out of the water. Each example of the reborn classic will cost an eye-watering £295,000.

That's some mark-up on the £1,600 price of a new one back in 1970. The first of these has just been completed. And it is utterly glorious. Finished in a retro paint scheme of British racing green with gold racing stripes, the revived sports car is guaranteed to set petrolheads' pulses racing.

The wonderfully repurposed motors have been dubbed 'the most focused lightweight performance cars of the modern era'. The Mk1 Ford Escort is back! British company Boreham Motorworks has revealed the first of the 150 'continuation' cars it is producing for collectors. Each one costs a whopping £300,000.

In a world where most new car releases are soulless electric vehicles arriving from China, the UK-crafted Boreham Motorworks Ford Escort Mk1 RS is a welcome breath of fresh air. The cars are promised to be 'blueprint-accurate and period-sympathetic' to the original but will 'combine the timeless spirit of classic cars with modern engineering, design and advanced manufacturing'.

And unlike other 'restomod' businesses that reproduce iconic classics with modern manufacturing techniques, materials and parts but without being able to sell them with their original badges, the 150 Escorts will be genuine Ford products. Each one can be adorned - legally - with Ford logos thanks to an official licence agreement with Ford Motor Company.

The cars are 'engineered and manufactured as an entirely brand-new vehicle from the ground up' rather than having to source original vehicles as donor cars. This makes them a 'true continuation of the Escort RS lineage built to modern standards of quality, performance and durability', the bespoke carmaker says. Back in 1970, a new Mk1 Ford Escort RS1600 cost £1,600. With inflation, that works out at £22,533 today.

But the Coventry-built 'continumod' cars are 13 times more than that. The wonderfully repurposed motors have been dubbed 'the most focused lightweight performance cars of the modern era'. Customers can choose from one of two engine options. The first is a reimagined twin-cam four-cylinder 1.8-litre unit with an 8,500rpm redline that produces a maximum of 182bhp.

This is a direct homage to the original Alan Mann Racing-built motorsport engine of 1968. The second is Boreham Motorworks' own higher-capacity 2.1-litre four-pot motorsport engine that's uprated with forged steel conrods, a billet crankshaft and advanced fuel injection. It revs to a screaming 10,000rpm and generates an impressive 295bhp. The former comes with a reproduced 'Ford Bullet' four-speed straight-cut manual gearbox, while the latter has a period-correct close-ratio five-speed 'dogleg' manual racing transmission.

Car number one of 150 uses the larger of the two powerplants. Customers can choose from one of two engine options. The first is a reimagined twin-cam four-cylinder 1.8-litre unit that's a direct homage to the original The powerplant in model 1 of 150 is Boreham Motorworks' own higher-capacity 2.1-litre four-pot motorsport engine.

The six used cars that dealers won't touch because they're too expensive to fix - you might already own one It also features a lightweight carbon-fibre bonnet and boot panels, bespoke headlights and tail lamps with modern LEDs, and a host of lightweight machined materials designed to reduce weight. When 'dry' (meaning with no fuel or fluids), it tips the scale at just 895kg, which should result in jaw-dropping power-to-weight performance.

To retain the origins of the seventies classic, there is no power steering, anti-lock braking system or traction control. Iain Muir, CEO of Boreham Motorworks, said: 'What matters most to us is ensuring the car delivers exactly what enthusiasts expect the moment they get behind the wheel. Lightweight engineering, immediate response, usable naturally aspirated performance and genuine driver connection have guided every decision throughout development.

' He adds that the character of the original Mk1 Escort RS has been 'captured perfectly'. 'It is focused, mechanical and engineered to reward the driver in every moment,' he says





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Ford Escort Mk1 RS Boreham Motorworks Continuation Cars Rallye Sport Classic Cars Restomod Ford Motor Company Lightweight Performance Cars

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The Mk1 Ford Escort: A Stunning Return to the RoadsA limited run of 150 officially licensed Escort RS cars, standing for Rallye Sport, are being built by Coventry-based specialist Boreham Motorworks. Each example of the reborn classic will cost an eye-watering £295,000.

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