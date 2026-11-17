Ford Custom Garage introduces the SV300T performance package for the 2025 Maverick, boosting engine output to 300 horsepower and enhancing chassis dynamics for XLT, Lariat, and Lobo models.

Ford Custom Garage has officially unveiled the SV300T performance package, a comprehensive upgrade system designed to transform the Ford Maverick into a high-performance street truck. This initiative targets the 2025 and 2026 model years, specifically applying to the XLT, Lariat, and Lobo trim levels. The development marks a significant shift for the compact pickup segment by moving beyond aesthetic modifications to deliver substantial mechanical enhancements. Buyers seeking true street truck capabilities can now access legitimate performance improvements rather than just visual updates. The package is engineered to provide a balanced combination of increased power and refined handling dynamics.

The centerpiece of the SV300T package is a major boost in engine performance, pushing output to 300 horsepower. The base turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which normally generates 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, receives significant internal modifications to achieve these higher figures. Key mechanical changes include the adoption of a turbocharger from the EcoBoost Mustang, which features a larger compressor wheel measuring 59 millimeters compared to the standard 53 millimeters. This component is paired with a Ford Performance intercooler and managed through a custom calibration to ensure optimal power delivery.

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In addition to the horsepower increase, torque figures also rise significantly to 350 pound-feet. The acoustic experience is enhanced by a Borla exhaust system, providing a distinct sound profile that complements the increased output. While increased horsepower is a major draw, the SV300T package addresses handling dynamics to match the new power levels. The XLT and Lariat models receive chassis components borrowed from the Lobo trim, turning them into true street trucks with improved agility. These upgrades include lowering springs, larger anti-roll bars, and specialized dampers that enhance cornering stability and reduce body roll.

The braking system is also significantly upgraded, featuring larger front brake rotors clamped by two-piston calipers. These specific braking components are included as standard on the Lobo model but are offered as an optional upgrade for the XLT and Lariat versions when equipped with the SV300T package. The Lobo trim already includes these suspension and brake hardware components as part of its standard configuration. This integration ensures that all eligible models benefit from the same high-performance chassis geometry and stopping power. Ford states that the package price includes installation, recommended tires, and transportation fees for factory orders.

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Ford offers two distinct purchasing paths for the SV300T package, catering to new buyers and existing owners alike. For customers ordering directly through Ford, the package can be installed at the factory for a premium that varies by trim level. The cost for the XLT and Lariat models ranges from $15,395 to $15,595, depending on the specific configuration selected. In contrast, the Lobo version is priced at $2,000 less than the XLT and Lariat installation costs, reflecting the fact that the Lobo already includes some of the necessary chassis hardware. This pricing structure rewards owners who already purchased the higher-spec Lobo trim.

For current owners who possess an eligible Maverick and prefer independent service, a standalone kit is available for $4,500 for the Lobo and $6,075 for the XLT and Lariat models. This option assumes installation by an ASE-certified technician to maintain warranty validity. The total cost of ownership for a SV300T-equipped Maverick involves combining the base vehicle price with the performance package fee. The 2026 Ford Maverick Lobo starts at $37,775, while the turbocharged XLT begins at $32,490 and the Lariat starts at $37,715. When adding the dealer-installed SV300T package, the final prices increase accordingly to reflect the premium performance capabilities.

Every vehicle equipped with the SV300T package comes with a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty. This coverage ensures peace of mind for buyers investing in these enhanced capabilities and protects the new performance components. The visual updates also include black or bronze body graphics and matching 20-by-8-inch wheels to complete the street truck aesthetic. However, the internal mechanical changes are the primary focus of this package. The SV300T kit demonstrates Ford Custom Garage's commitment to providing legit performance upgrades for the popular compact pickup.

The availability of the SV300T package on the XLT and Lariat trims requires the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and all-wheel-drive system. The Lobo model comes with these features as standard, making it the base platform for the package. This requirement ensures that the engine and drivetrain can handle the increased power and torque outputs safely. Customers looking to maximize their vehicle's performance will find the SV300T package to be a compelling option. The combination of Mustang-derived powertrain components and Lobo-sourced suspension parts creates a unique driving experience.

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Ford's approach to the SV300T package highlights a strategic move to compete in the growing street truck market. By offering factory-installed options, the company ensures consistent quality and reliability across all units. The tiered pricing structure allows for flexibility based on the initial trim level chosen by the consumer. This strategy minimizes the cost for those who have already invested in the Lobo trim while offering a complete solution for base model owners. The result is a versatile upgrade path that appeals to a wide range of Maverick enthusiasts.

The integration of specific components from other Ford performance vehicles, such as the Mustang turbo and Lobo chassis parts, creates a cohesive performance package. This cross-model component sharing allows Ford to deliver high-impact upgrades without developing entirely new parts from scratch. The 59-millimeter compressor wheel is a critical differentiator that enables the jump to 300 horsepower. The larger intercooler and custom calibration work together to manage heat and optimize fuel delivery under load. These technical details underscore the engineering effort behind the SV300T package.

Potential buyers should consider the total investment, including the base vehicle price and the performance package fee. The final prices reflect the premium nature of the upgrades and the inclusion of tires and transportation. The three-year warranty adds value to the purchase by covering the new performance components. The standalone kit option provides a viable path for current owners who want to upgrade their vehicles independently. This flexibility ensures that the SV300T package remains accessible to a broader audience. The package is available for the 2025 and 2026 model years, allowing customers to plan their purchases accordingly. Ford Custom Garage continues to expand the capabilities of the Maverick with this significant performance addition.