Ford CEO Blasts Trump Tariffs as 'Devastating' for U.S. Auto Industry

Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley has criticized President Donald Trump's tariffs and threats, claiming they are causing 'chaos' within the U.S. automotive industry. Farley expressed concerns over the announced 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as the potential imposition of similar tariffs on Mexico and Canada. He argued that these tariffs would significantly increase costs and disrupt the industry. While Ford sources a majority of its steel and aluminum domestically, Farley acknowledged that some suppliers rely on materials from outside the U.S., which could be impacted by these tariffs. He particularly highlighted the potential devastation of a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada, warning that it could 'blow a hole in the U.S. industry that we've never seen.'

President Donald Trump 's tariffs and threats are causing 'chaos' for the U.S. automotive industry, according to Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley . Farley described announced 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum as well as threatened levies on Mexico and Canada as adding 'a lot of cost and a lot of chaos' to the industry. Ford CEO Jim Farley at the company's Dearborn, Michigan, plant where it's building the electric F-150 Lightning on April 26, 2022.

, as well as threatened levies of the same amount on Mexico and Canada as adding 'a lot of cost and a lot of chaos' to the industry. 'This is what we're dealing with right now,' Farley said Tuesday during a Wolfe Research investment conference. Farley and incoming Ford CFO Sherry House said a majority of the company's steel and aluminum are domestically sourced; however, there are suppliers to the automaker that source such materials from outside of the country, which could have an impact on costs. Farley seemed most concerned about potential duties on goods from Mexico and the U.S., saying a 25% tariff that could go into effect as soon as March 1 would be 'devastating' and 'blow a hole in the U.S. industry that we've never seen.





