All along, running actually helped me feel better.

, and, swayed by a persistent and impactful track coach, I eventually left soccer behind to join the cross-country team. My first period arrived right before my first track season; however, while the training cycles progressed, my menstrual cycle didn’t—my second period wouldn’t come until five months later.

Throughout my years on the high school cross-country team, this irregular pattern stuck: I only got about four periods a year and never knew when they would arrive. I felt confused and left out whenever my teammates asked me for a menstrual pad I had no use for, like my body couldn’t do what it was supposed to do.

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When it came to running, though, my body felt strong, capable of carrying me through interval workouts and lifting heavyduring weight room sessions. On the track, I felt more equal to my teammates. The training cycle was one IAt my yearly physical exams, I expressed concern that my periods weren’t occurring monthly, and the feedback was the same every time: I was still young, and sometimes it takes time to become regular. That I accepted.

What didn’t sit well with me was what followed: “You’re missing periods because you run a lot. Try eating more. ” Neither felt like an answer to the problem. My 20-something-mile weeks kept me physically fit and helped me deal with anxiety, especially when my dysfunctional home life felt out of control.

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Not only did the exam show I kept aAt 19, I started seeing a new primary care physician. My doctor was surprised when I recounted my prior experiences.

“So you’ve never had anydone? ” they asked. I underwent the test and a pelvic ultrasound, and it didn’t take very long to get an answer: The likely culprit was PCOS is the most common endocrine disorder in people assigned female at birth of reproductive age, yet so much about the condition is still unknown, including the cause of PCOS, according to the.

The National Institutes of Health requires only two of the following symptoms for PCOS diagnosis : ovulatory dysfunction , high androgen levels , and/or one or more cysts on the ovaries. Besides irregular menstruation, PCOS can cause, for example, infertility and weight gain.

Although there isn’t a permanent cure, some patients are able to treat their symptoms by managing their lifestyle: eating well, exercising regularly, and The diagnosis came at a turbulent time in my life. I was swept up in another cycle: emotional abuse stemming from controlling relationships. I escaped this abuse through schoolwork and decided to take extra classes over the summer so I could graduate from college a year early and find my own place.

, which has always helped me build a sense of agency and played a big role in my postgrad transition—I spent that summer running across the empty campus and habitually relying on a few miles to calm me when faced with chaos. I started taking an herbal supplement that others with PCOS raved about. I moved in with roommates. I found a therapist to help me unpack the trauma I’ve experienced.

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Every menstruation since has felt like Christmas morning…followed by some gnawing cramps. What I am only now starting to understand is just how much my environment affected my mental health and how that in turn impacted my physical health. I recently read research studies linking PCOS and emotional abuse, and that’s when I found what felt like the last missing link.

I still mourn for the runner I was in high school, who felt lost and frustrated without any answers, dealing with conflicting feelings around her body image. I remember lying on cold, uncomfortable tables, intimidated by informational pamphlets—none of which covered hormonal health—all while doctors were delivering confusing medical advice or dismissing my concerns with oversimplified notions. A 2022 health survey found that 29 percent of women and 21 percent of men felt doctors disregarded their worries during visits.

I was told my problem existed “because I ran. ” In reality, it’s far more complex than what many people are told, and I am just one example.while maintaining regular periods throughout each training cycle. Running was never the problem.

On the contrary, the very thing doctors blamed my symptoms on brought me relief all along—and I will never give it up again.in July 2024. She previously coached high school girls cross country and currently competes in seasonal races, with more than six years of distance training and an affinity for weightlifting. You can find her wearing purple, baking cupcakes, and visiting her local farmers market.