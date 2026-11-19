Many of the most consequential happenings in the Universe are generally invisible to our human eyes (oh, to be a spacefaring mantis shrimp!).

Many of the most consequential happenings in the Universe are generally invisible to our human eyes instrument aboard ESA's PROBA-V satellite, which occupies a Sun-synchronous polar orbit at an altitude of 820 kilometers above our home planet. And although it supplied a massive influx of electrons into our near-Earth environs, the four-electron-belt configuration appeared a bit later due to the local depletion, rather than addition, of electrons.

As electromagnetic interactions swept the electrons from the belts, they created temporary new slot regions, separating the belts into four distinct entities.belts and then the never-before-observed four-electron-belt configuration by June 2024. Then, by August 2024, the normal two-belt formation had recovered. The four-electron-belt configuration described in this work. The bright yellow-orange colors designate the belts, while the darker purplish colors represent the slots, or gaps.

Also read Nvidia set to report quarterly earnings for first time since Jensen Huang resigned as CEO

(Pierrard et al. , We've seen a three-belt system in 2012, and then multiple times between 2024 and 2026 after sizable geomagnetic storms, including in October 2024, a few days after the second-strongest such storm of the past 20 years.

"It is surprising to find four belts and so often three belts recently, while only two belts were observed before. This means that new mechanisms of loss or trapping appeared recently," first author Viviane Pierrard, head of the solar wind division and senior research scientist at the Royal Belgian Institute for Space Aeronomy, tells ScienceAlert via email. Instead of orally ingesting a 12-pack of Krispy Kremes and letting it settle metabolically, imagine having them reverse-liposuctioned straight into one's thighs.

Advertisement

"The multiple Van Allen belts clearly appear due to the arrival of coronal mass ejections disturbing the space environment of the Earth and increasing the flux in the radiation belts," the researchers In other words, solar outbursts of varying intensities create magnetic field disturbances, which drive electrons to different 'depths' into the normally two-belt structure around Earth. Sometimes these electrons are deposited directly into one of the existing belts, but else-wise they may be trapped between them.

They thus interact with numerous types of electromagnetic waves, which can scatter the electrons into our atmosphere and create slots between the electron belts, separating them into multiple parts. These electromagnetic influences then cause the trapped electrons in the new belts to gradually drift inward or outward across Earth's magnetic field lines (or"Of course, this is an incredibly complex process depending on the aforementioned factors, atmospheric gas atoms and plasma, as well as lightning discharges and even human activities like electromagnetic emitters used for submarine communications.

The"electrons and protons are dangerous for spacecraft, mainly for electronic devices and solar cells, and astronauts, due to their very high energy," Pierrard explained over email. Therefore, the scientists involved in this study hope to further study this intricate interplay of solar and geomagnetic forces, especially as humanity increases its cosmic footprint.

"Understanding how these long-lived additional belts form and evolve provides new insight into the processes that trap and remove energetic particles in Earth's magnetic field," the researchers